Avengers: Endgame Trivia #: 1: From Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man to Chris Evans’ Captain America

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #: 1: From Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man to Chris Evan’s Captain America – this Avengers joint will make their nonsense drop!

Avengers: Endgame Trivia # 31: Yes! The highest grossing film in the history of cinema is all set to celebrate its first anniversary tomorrow. From Robert Donne Jr.’s Iron Man to Chris Evans’ Captain America and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, do you know how much money the Avengers team earned for this film? Well, that’s a lot!

There are many rumors about the salary of the Avengers cast but one thing is for sure, these celebs rewrote the history with the box office facts of the film.

Now, according to Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list of the world’s highest-earning entertainers, we look at six major Avengers: Chris Hemsworth aka Thor, Paul Rudd aka Ant-Man, Robert Donne Jr. aka Iron Man, and Bradley Cooper aka. Rocket Raccoon, Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow and Chris Evans aka Captain America.

According to Forbes, how much did he earn for the film:

– Chris Hemsworth: .4 .4.4. million (not all of his income was from Avenger)

– Paul Rudd: million 41 million

The top two stars, along with the rest of the team, earned about $ 40,400 million.

Forbes also quoted David Chidekel, a lawyer for Early Sullivan Wright Geyser and McCarthy Entertainment, as saying: Avengers series. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.