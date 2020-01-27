Avenue 5 bubbles when it should be steaming

Photo: Alex Bailey (HBO) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

The premiere of Avenue 5 had a lot to do by introducing its large cast and distracting its more lavish S. S. Minnow from the course. Now that the core ensemble is established and the operations are clear – over 5,000 passengers and crew have been stranded in space, their eight-week pleasure cruise is now a leading three-year marathon – the show can begin. Unfortunately, “And then he’ll shoot …” well, right? Instead of catching steam and researching the complications that the premiere brings, the authors continue to focus on contentious passengers and the same thematic wiping movements that did not score any notable hits at the premiere.

The episode begins exactly where the premiere left off, and Ryan speaks to the passengers. He and Billie try to explain their situation to everyone, but Karen has already spread the word about their new return date. Tensions are high and it quickly becomes clear that Ryan doesn’t know anything useful about the captain leadership of Avenue 5, but is much better equipped to deal with passengers than Billie.

In the conference room, Judd and Iris receive an update from Rav at Mission Control and they don’t like what they hear. NASA has come up with ideas to save passengers from their current three-year flight schedule, but Judd Galaxy has to “make a financial contribution” to offset NASA’s costs. What is the state of the earth so that the costs of saving 5,000 human lives are tabulated before the rescue operation begins? As the audience thinks about the dystopian gift that awaits passengers when they return home, the episode passes to Rav during mission control. Judd may not like to have to reimburse NASA, but Judd Galaxy can’t afford to let Avenue 5 go the long way as this will bankrupt the company four times.

Conveniently, one of Billie’s colleagues shows up with a fix. Although Billie, Rav, and the NASA woman we introduced later don’t see how it’s possible, Cyrus claims that he can take the ship home in six months. Cyrus is high-spirited and talks quickly. He feels taken with a completely different show. Neil Casey is a fun burst of energy like Cyrus, but his bravery is an indication of other issues facing the ship. If Cyrus did indeed have a workable solution, he could explain it to Billie and the others and they would check it out. Instead, he is silent and not skeptical, but attacks Cyrus’ solution and first tells Karen, then Judd and Iris, that they will be alive and well in six months. This is not a good sign for Ryan or the tonal balance of the show. Judd and Iris’s willingness to accept this good news unquestionably should be tempered by doubts from Billie and Ryan. Instead, Billie is the only worrying voice, and Ryan proves to be another stupid fool on a ship that is full of them.

Ryan may be best kept away from decision making, but he still keeps things together with the passengers. He delivers a solid, captain’s speech at Joe’s funeral, which begins as a bleak affair before Judd’s demeanor and Matt’s questionable chant – he sings Bowie’s “Starman” – gets off the rails. Billie tries to warn Ryan that Judds’ too heavy coffin cannot escape the ship’s appeal, but in his second brilliant move of the day, Ryan wipes it off. The coffin circles the ship and should be in the background for the rest of the season.

Judd doesn’t let the disturbing sight that Joe circles circles bring him down. He is still very far from Cyrus’ new projection, so he urges NASA to push ahead with their rescue and price tag. Billie and Ryan do this as expected, but no one is willing or able to contain him, a problem that will inevitably worsen as the series progresses. Meanwhile, technical problems with the ship fizzle out the second funeral of the day, which injured three passengers during the gravitational flip of the premiere. Now Joe has three creepy friends in space: Mary, Mary and Johan. Any passengers’ goodwill from the new, earlier arrival date is overshadowed by the sight of the “space zombies” as Frank calls them, and the episode ends with Karen calling on the support of her fellow travelers. She needs to be treated, soon if Ryan wants to keep control of the ship. After his decisions, however, this episode can spur the revolution! It is hard to imagine that there is no other person on the ship who would make a better captain.

Billie remains the only voice of reason, which leads to some funny scenes for Lenora Crichlow. Billie’s frustrated interactions with passengers and Judd are satisfactory and well played. The sooner she finds out how little Ryan understands, the better. Karen may not be that interesting, but Rebecca Front’s flawless line delivery like “You corrected me very slowly, if I may say so” is delightful. While writing the idea feels very committed that the entire crew, apart from Billie, is useless, Iris gets a few moments to shine. Suzy Nakamura spikes each of them as expected, and the episode’s standout scene is a dramatic, calm exchange between Nakamura and Hugh Laurie. Iris’ reluctance and rudeness are underlined when Iris Ryan tells of her grandfather’s death and opens up a little to better convey how little she thinks of him. The more subtle it can be, the better Iris is, and that goes for the show in general. Hopefully the show will adapt soon.

Scattering observations