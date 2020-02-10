Avenue 5 gains traction when the wetsuit hits the fan

Photo: Alex Bailey (HBO) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Comedy is subjective and very personal. What kills for some will land with a bang and crickets for others. But no matter how haughty and cerebral the writing is, no matter how high the inspiration and aspiration is, sometimes the best comedic choice is a good, old-fashioned joke. After three episodes of surprises, actors, and social commentary, Avenue 5 is finally gaining momentum, thanks to a flow of feces that flows into space.

The series had major problems in the first half of its season, and even this episode lacks the wit and humor you’d expect in a show with this cast and crew. What it does, however, are stakes and ultimately energy. The hull has burst, the entire ship is in imminent danger, and Ryan is sent into space to plug the shit and save the day. Nothing so dramatic will likely happen – Hugh Laurie won’t go anywhere – but finally the frustratingly paralyzed protagonists are forced to act. It is a welcome change.

In their first episodes, the authors may have wanted to investigate the phenomenon of overqualified, underestimated women who have male babies in an attitude that does not deserve their position of authority. Perhaps they were concentrating on demonstrating the attraction of pretending, pacifying, and saving faces against self-preservation. Or they just wanted to highlight the ridiculousness of the privileged elite and know that even the most extreme situations are not enough to free them from their blisters. Regardless, the show spent most of the first half of the season sitting on her hands, and her characters were unable or unwilling to take action. When this episode ends, Billie is finally where she belongs and leads from the bridge, and Ryan has to live up to the position and reputation that he enjoyed benefiting from in both this and his last post. This is an important step in the right direction.

The focus of the episode on the back of the house is also overdue. Karen, Doug and Mia as well as Mission Control are mostly kept away from the screen. Instead, this time is given to Cyrus and the other engineers who are responsible for maintaining Avenue 5. It is refreshing to spend time with characters who have a clear purpose and motivation, even for a round of beer and a few laughs. Ryan’s newly discovered urge to find allies among the crew and to strengthen the knowledge and credibility of himself and the bridge crew is a significant change from his earlier instinct towards isolation. He may be frayed at the edges and he won’t be able to maintain both his alcohol consumption and the heroic Captain Clark’s performance, but the vulnerability that Ryan shows in this episode is a tremendous strength in attacking him the side of Billie repositioned the protagonists of the show.

Ryan isn’t the only one doing something in this episode. Each of the series’ more frustrating characters takes the initiative. Mia and Doug are making progress in their relationship, even if they are only temporary, thanks to an actually helpful Matt. Karen helps improve ship morale by doing the best she can with limited information. Even Judd can play an active role, mingling with the passengers and dancing to distract them from their more focused questions. Instead of enjoying these characters’ mistakes and positioning them as obstacles, they can subsequently contribute and grind off their more irritating edges.

In addition to the tougher characters, this episode introduces some more likeable ensemble members. Zeke is a child aboard Avenue 5 who loves astronomy and quickly notices Ryan’s massive knowledge gaps. He drives the conspiracy in a way that is not entirely understandable – is he buying Billie’s Mr. Wet Suit cord or is he teaching Ryan the basic functions of the ship? – but his presence allows Ryan to ask him for help, a remarkable sign of humility. We also get to know Sarah, the improvised light switch cast. She may not notice any of it in a wonderful way, but she is fully committed to her craft and has fun when she takes part in this extended performance. Then there is Frank, who is finally a few moments away from Karen. His self-expression journey is doomed from the start, but Andy Buckley fills Frank with so much sad sack love that it is impossible not to feel for him if he believes he broke the ship.

Although this episode represents a significant improvement in the sonic balance of the show, it hasn’t yet found its comedic groove. The wetsuit mentioned above isn’t as shocking or entertaining childish as the authors seem to think, though it does provide a solid repeat. The characters are becoming more sophisticated, which makes it easier to land the character-specific lines – Spike is much better here than in previous installments – but there is still a lot to do. Threads of political and social commentary run throughout the series, but so far nothing particularly powerful or inventive. What starts to click together is a general sympathy and a sense of fun, and a comedy can go a long way if it triggers its kinks. Hopefully the adjustments made here will be preserved so that the show can find its feet and continue to grow while it is in the back half of the season.

