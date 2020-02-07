Average wages in Japan fell as part-time jobs increased in 2019

The inflation-adjusted average monthly wage declined by 0.9 percent compared to the previous year (2019), which was due to an increase in part-time employees, the Ministry of Labor announced on Friday.

According to preliminary information from the Department of Health, Labor, and Social Welfare, average monthly cash earnings per employee, including bonuses, fell nominally by 0.3 percent to ¥ 322,689 ($ 2,900). It was the first drop in six years.

The part-time rate reached a record high of 31.53 percent, which was 0.65 percentage points above the previous year.

The average base salary and other planned wages decreased 0.1 percent to 244,485 yen, while overtime salary and other unscheduled cash earnings decreased 0.8 percent to 19,740 yen. Bonuses and other special payments decreased 0.9 percent to 58,464 yen.

Average monthly wages for full-time workers rose 0.3 percent to 425,288 yen, while monthly wages for part-time workers remained unchanged at 99,758 yen.

Employees entered an average of 139.1 hours a month, including overtime, a decrease of 2.2 percent from a year earlier, suggesting that government-sponsored labor reforms resulted in longer vacations and less overtime.

In December alone, the average monthly salary, including bonuses, was ¥ 565,779 at the previous year’s level. Inflation-adjusted wages fell 0.9 percent for the third year in a row.