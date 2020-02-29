Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

By
Nellie McDonald
-
avery-cotton-joins-news-channel-8-today

TAMPA (WFLA) – News Channel 8 Today welcomes Avery Cotton back to the anchor desk on Monday.

Avery will join David Espinosa-Hall, Leigh Spann and Meredyth Censullo from 4: 30 a.m. – 7 a.m. on WFLA and continue on WTTA Great 38 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each weekday.

She says she enjoys the early-morning hours and can’t wait to get started sharing mornings with viewers in Tampa Bay.

You can also follow Avery on Twitter and Facebook to keep up to date on local stories important to you.

