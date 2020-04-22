Aviation Ministry headquarters to be sealed after Covid-19 officer checked positive – India news

An employee at the Ministry of Civil Aviation tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials aware of the developments on Wednesday, in the first confirmed case of infection in the central government ministry.

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan ministry headquarters in New Delhi Jor Bagh will be sealed “under the prescribed protocol,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said. Officers who have had contact with employees will be tested.

“A ministry official who attended his duties on April 15 tested positive for COVID19 on April 21. All required protocols are strictly adhered to on the premises. All colleagues who have come in contact are being asked for a precaution, “the Ministry of Civil Aviation statement read.

“The Delhi government is busy. They are taking appropriate steps according to the established protocol for monitoring contacts and risk profiling,” he added.

An officer who tested positive complained of sore throat a few days back, and tested himself on Tuesday, a government official said.

The development came a day after the housekeeper at the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the daughter-in-law of sanitation workers Rashtrapati Bhavan rated Covid-19 positively.

A cluster of 125 residential houses on the Rashtrapati Bhavan estate was sealed off while a number of apartment buildings near the Kali Bari Marga, where an employee of Parliament was living, were converted into a jail zone by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The latter did not work at the Parliament complex but at one of the Lok Sabha Secretariat establishments at 36 GRG Road.

The government has directed the gradual reinstatement of central government officials. The new guidelines — issued after the extension of the closure until May 3 — require 100% attendance by senior deputy secretary officers, with a 33% presence of junior staff.

Some younger employees have expressed concern about going to work in prison.

“There is no social distancing when you have to ride with others. The whole point becomes negated,” said a government official on condition of anonymity.

Another employee, who also did not want to be named, said: “Driving from work on the trip was arduous as there are not enough vehicles for the younger staff. We need to park with others … They asked to try and get private cars for those who could manage. “

