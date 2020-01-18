AvidXchange Receives $ 260 Million in Funding Round

divide

According to a press release, AvidXchange, a accounts payable and payment automation solution provider, raised equity of $ 260 million in a financing round.

The company has raised over $ 800 million in two decades of history, including through contributions from investors such as TPG Sixth Street Partners.

The company will use the capital to expand and grow and to invest in helpful solutions for suppliers and customers. Particular attention is paid to small and medium-sized customers.

“More than 60 percent of US companies still pay their bills by check, which is over $ 2.7 trillion in administrative expenses annually,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and co-founder. “We are shaping the future of the B2B payments industry by fundamentally changing the way companies pay their bills and providing a single platform for AP and payments with the largest payment network for SMEs.”

The past year has been a transformation for the company that drives growth and drives business into a larger phase.

The company acquired BankTEL Systems and gained almost 2,000 bank customers in July. In October, AvidPay and AvidInvoice were launched for the long-term market for health and social services.

Also last year, AvidXchange hired 175 new employees, bringing the total number of employees in seven offices to 1,400. The company plans to expand its headquarters to double the footprint and make room for another 1,200 employees.

TPG Sixth Street Partners and AvidXchange have had a business relationship since 2015.

“AvidXchange is ready to win with a full suite of invoice automation, payment automation and supply chain finance on one platform,” said Bo Stanley, partner and co-director of Capital Solutions at TPG Sixth Street Partners. “With their comprehensive solutions and the power of the AvidPay network, they have the right tools to lead the market and we are proud to be their long-term partner.”

