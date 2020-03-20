Avista employing additional basic safety steps in reaction to COVID-19 pandemic

March 20, 2020 12:11 AM

Rhiannon Cochrane

Posted: March 20, 2020 12:11 AM

Updated: March 20, 2020 12:13 AM

Avista Company

Spokane, Clean. – Avista is implementing extra measures to continue to keep each staff and buyers secure all through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the utilities enterprise explained it’s taking more methods to cut down community interactions for employees starting Friday.

This could consist of prioritizing sure get the job done and lowering workers on selected positions when appropriate, the organization claimed. Avista maintains that it will retain correct staffing for critical small business capabilities and vitality delivery.

That suggests focusing mostly on essential or time-sensitive field do the job, outage reaction, normal fuel calls, compliance get the job done and other jobs established on a scenario-by-situation strategy.

Planned upkeep that would cause an interruption in electrical or organic gas assistance will be minimized right until it is safe to be done, Avista stated.

Personnel who do respond to homes will now be inquiring about the health and fitness of house owners right before going inside. They’ll also don supplemental protective gear, this sort of as masks and gloves.

These changes will stay in outcome through April 24.

Shoppers can expect to keep on to see Avista vans out in the group and may perhaps see them far more regularly or in various places as most workers are functioning or being dispatched remotely.

Perform to sustain Avista’s enterprise that can be finished safely will keep on which includes most place of work-function that can be accomplished remotely. Customer assistance reps will keep on to be out there though operating from residence.

Customers can access Avista to in a selection of approaches, which include:

· On the company’s website

· The Avista Cell app

· Cell phone: (800) 227-9187

