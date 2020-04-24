Avoid the injection of antibiotics: then push back on Trump traveling across Cover-19

WASHINGTON –

US President Donald Trump’s comments that antibiotics may be injected or administered to protect COVID-19 are gaining weight from health workers and other health workers today. Friday and even told designers Lysol to warn its products should not be used internally.

“As global leaders in health and sanitation products, we need to make sure that no matter how dirty our food is to be placed in the human body ( by injection, diet or other methods), “comments by Reckitt Benckiser, parent company of the maker of Lysol and Dettol.

The White House acknowledged that Trump’s statements were false, but the government also made efforts to warn the country.

The Surgeon General’s office announced Friday: “Alert all Americans- PLEASE talk to your doctor first before giving any treatment / medicine to yourself or people that you love. Teach something safe and good. “

Trump noted on Thursday that researchers were looking into the effects of the antibiotics on the virus and wondered if they could be injected into humans, said the virus. ill “make up a large number of lungs, so it would be interesting to investigate that.”

The White House accused the media of taking Trump’s comments out of context.

“President Trump has further emphasized that Americans should consult with physicians on coronavirus treatment, a point he reiterated during a speech yesterday,” the President said. White House Commissioner Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Keeping it in the media goes a long way in not taking President Trump out of context and running with false information.”

Trump has repeatedly acknowledged that he is “not a doctor,” but has previously suggested a variety of strategies for combating new coronavirus infections. Earlier, he repeatedly announced the release of hydroxychloroquine, saying such drugs could be a “game changer” in the fight against the disease.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration warned that people should not take chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 outside the hospital or in a medical laboratory, suggesting the warning of “serious cardiovascular problems.”

Trump’s comments on the use of antibiotics came after William Bryan, who is the director of the Science and Technology Department of the Department of Homeland Security, spoke Thursday. about how researchers have tested the effect of antibiotics on the bacterial-saliva and respiratory secretions at the lab. It kills the virus very quickly, he said.

Trump said “And is there any way we can do something like that, by getting an injection inside or almost cleaning up.” “Because you see it goes into the lungs and it does a strong number of lungs. So it would be interesting to test that. So, of course, you have to use doctors with . But it sounds – it sounds interesting to me. “

Bryan said vaccinations are not part of antibiotic research.

The president talked mostly about the prospects for new health care and spoke about the opportunity to improve vaccines as he encouraged states to switch to open their budgets.

On Thursday, the White House also held a “research” on the benefits of solar and humidity in reducing the threat of disease.

Previous studies have yet to find good evidence showing that warmer temperatures and warmer temperatures in spring and summer may help prevent infection.

But Bryan said at the White House on Thursday that there are “benefits” from new research that shows that solar lights have the potential to kill bacteria on the field and in the cloud the wind. He said scientists have found similar results by higher temperatures and humidity. The Maryland biocontainment company has been testing the disease since February, Bryan said.

“The virus is dying at a faster rate only through contact with higher temperatures and only from exposure to moisture,” Bryan said.

Trump asked if it was dangerous to make people think they would be safe from going outside, considering that many people have died in Florida.

“I hope people enjoy the day. And if it’s impactful, that’s great,” Trump responds, adding, “It’s just a comment from a bright spot from a lab. very, very smart, maybe a brilliant guy. “

“I am here to present ideas, because we need ideas to get rid of this. And if there is heat, and if the sunshine is good, that would be a good thing,” the president said. is the best. “

Bryan talks about the results from the discovery of light and heat instead of the conventional view.

Last month, consultants told the White House that there was still not enough evidence that summer and humid summer temperatures could have a negative impact on public consumption. nerves.

Researchers from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine have reviewed the current research to diagnose the disease in different laboratories based on the results. and how COVID-19 has spread so far.

“Given that countries are now in ‘hot weather’, such as Australia and Iran are spreading the virus, the reduction in patients with humidity and temperatures is higher. the other should not speculate, ”researchers wrote earlier in April in response to questions from the White House Office of Science and Technology.

In addition, the report addresses global vulnerability to new infections and concludes, “If there is an impact of temperature on deployment, it will not be clear with the other respiratory tract that has at least some preexisting. partial immunity. “

The report notes that the last 10 cases of influenza, regardless of the time they started, each had a second wave up to six months after the first infection. times.

This March, Dr. Michael Ryan, director of the Emergency Department. said, “We have to assume that the virus is likely to spread, and it is hopeless enough to say that yes, it will disappear in the summer like a cold.”

.