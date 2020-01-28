Avoid these cheap new pickups at all costs

Every year, automakers bite their fingernails and wonder how Consumer Reports will rate their newly released vehicles. This is because a poor rating from consumer reports can seriously and permanently damage the reputation of a car and even the company. In 2019 and 2020, many previously robust, solid trucks were on the bad side of the list.

Perhaps the redesigns and new cars were released too quickly because they were not loved enough, or consumers simply hated them. However, Consumer Reports surveyed over 500,000 truck owners about how their vehicles behaved in daily use, and these were some of the worst.

Keep in mind that for the purposes of this list, it’s also cheap trucks – under $ 35,000. After reading, you might say, “Wow, which trucks are not on the list?”, But you’d be surprised how many good ones there are.

Here are 14 cheap new vehicles that you should definitely avoid.

14 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ($ 21,300)

about McClinton Chevrolet

The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado has a “below-average” reliability rating in its 500,000-person study, according to Consumer Reports. The problem areas were the transmission and fuel system, which have been causing problems since the vehicle was reintroduced in 2015. Already in 2015 problems with the air conditioning system and the suspension arose. In 2017-18 it was one of the worst in terms of reliability.

13 2019 GMC Canyon ($ 22,200)

about GMC

The GMC Canyon did not do particularly well among the drivers, which makes sense since it is a newly built Chevy Colorado. The “upscale” pickup has a “below average” reliability rating and also claims problems with the fuel system and transmission. For two consecutive years, the Canyon received the worst reliability rating a pickup could receive, including issues in all 17 areas that were considered in the Consumer Reports survey.

12 2019 Nissan Titan ($ 30,690)

via The Drive

The Nissan Titan is barely cheap – it reaches the middle class – and there are too many problems to be worth your time. The 2019 Titan was rated with “below average” reliability ratings due to minor engine issues and major body integrity issues. It was revised in 2017 and then got solid test results, but has gone downhill since then.

11 2019 Toyota Tacoma ($ 25,850)

about auto trader

The compact Toyota Tacoma is usually a safe bet, but it wasn’t that good for 2019. Due to a faulty drive system and minor transmission problems, it received an “below average” reliability rating. But we all know how expensive even the smallest transmission problems can be. That is a big problem. Since its redesign in 2016, it has had below-average ratings for two years, and some of them are among the worst for small pickups.

RELATED: 15 Cheap Toyota Cars and Trucks That Work Very Well

10 2019 RAM 3500 ($ 35,095)

about Motor Trend

The 2019 RAM 3500 is only $ 95 above our $ 35,000 mark. So we let it slide because it deserves a place on this list. Due to problems with the suspension, transmission, fuel system, steering and engine, it was rated “worst” in the reliability rating by Consumer Reports. Ouch. The RAM 3500 was described in 2019 as the least reliable vehicle you can buy from ALL cars and trucks on the market!

9 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ($ 29,600)

via Kelley Blue Book

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 was rated 2/5 prior to the survey for a predicted reliability rating from Consumer Reports. This forecast results from the below-average results for 2016, the far below-average results for 2017 and a 2 from the 2019 reliability study by J.D. Power. Powertrain durability, body / interior design, and more were all docked points. The more mechanical brother, Chevy Silverado 1500, received far better grades.

8 2019 Nissan Titan XD ($ 32,990)

about Future Nissan by Roseville

Just like the Titan, the XD version of the higher tier doesn’t do much better. It looks cool, but the heavy-duty truck scored far below average in terms of reliability and scored 1 out of 5 points. Consumer reports didn’t even bother to point out specific areas, since the entire truck appeared to be just messed up. However, if we had to guess, we would say that the engine and the integrity of the body were the culprits, like the base titanium model.

RELATED: 8 Failed Foreign Pickups (and 7 Worth Every Dollar)

7 2019 RAM 1500 ($ 33,440)

via motor1

2019 was not a great year for RAM trucks, as all three classes are on this list: 1500, 2500 and 3500. For the smaller 1500 truck, a low rating was forecast for 2019, which, despite the previous structure, came after a redesign all right in 2018. However, it is nowhere near as bad as “the worst” the 3500 has achieved. But for over $ 33,000, you can find a much better and more reliable truck.

6 2019 RAM 2500 ($ 33,645)

via Kelley Blue Book

The 2019 RAM 2500 was rated 2 out of 5 points by Consumer Reports, which is “below average” after being rated 1 point for 2016 models. It is difficult for a truck to recover once it has reached its low levels. Many things need to be changed, especially consumer opinion. CR notes problems with engine cooling, fuel system and suspension. All of these are expensive problems for a truck that is already not that cheap.

5 2020 Jeep Gladiator ($ 33,545)

about consumer reports

It’s a shame that the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator has met with such contempt. It looks cool and people had high hopes for it. The Wrangler-based truck has a number of disadvantages that are difficult to get past, such as the overwhelming V6 engine that powers it. It can pull a maximum capacity of 7,650 pounds, which is not a bad thing, but the gladiator is starting to strain somewhere over 5,000 pounds. For an expensive van, you really have to do everything right to please consumers, and you didn’t.

4 2019 Nissan Frontier ($ 19,290)

via NY Daily News

The 2019 Nissan Frontier has a lot of specs that people just hate. It might be the cheapest truck on the list, but there is a reason for that: it is tight inside, especially in the back seats – it lacks leg room. The interior is also outdated and not modern enough for a 2019 model. The truck doesn’t have modern amenities, which is probably why it costs so little, but that price alone doesn’t make it a truck worth buying.

RELATED: 16 American Cars, Trucks, and SUVs to be discontinued very soon

3 2020 Toyota Tundra ($ 33,575)

via Torque News

The Toyota Tundra 2020 could be one of the worst trucks launched on the market this year, and was a serious Toyota misstep. The truck’s fuel consumption is very poor, the price is too high, the competition can tow and tow more, and the ride feels stiff when driving. In the eyes of many people, it’s a pretty horrible truck, and unfortunately it’s not the only Toyota on this list!

2 2020 Ford Ranger ($ 24,110)

about Ford

The 2020 Ford Ranger is on the list of the “best” trucks released this year (because there aren’t that many trucks that have been removed from this list), but many others have given miserable reviews to the small trucks. It only got a 3/5 from Car and Driver, a 6.8 / 10 from Edmunds.com (roughly the worst result this author has seen) and a 5/10 from The Car Connection! All of this does not make the purchase worthwhile despite the fuel consumption of 21/26 mpg city / highway.

1 2018 Mercedes-Benz X220d PURE (29,990 USD)

via CarAdvice

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz X220d PURE is the only truck that’s less than $ 40,000 from the marquee, and although it’s a few years old, it deserves a place on this list. On the positive side, it is refined, has a good payload and has an outstanding cabin design. On the other hand, warranty and maintenance costs are unsurpassable, the rear seats are tight, performance is lower than that of competitors, and the price of a truck is likely to be $ 20,000 at $ 30,000.

References: consumerreports.org, caradvice.com.au, motorbiscuit.com, motor1.com

NEXT: 15 “hard” American cars and trucks … which are actually junk

Next

15 cheap hybrid cars that you should definitely avoid

