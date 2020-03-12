Avril Lavigne cancels future European tour due to coronavirus

Avril Lavigne – the newest artist who cancels upcoming tour dates due karanavirusa flash.

Canadian-French author’s song was on Sunday (March 15th) in the district Lorensini in Milan, start tour “Head Above Water”, and include a show at London’s Academy O2 Brixton.

Going to social networks to share the news, Lavigne wrote: “A sincere message to my fans:

As you all know, governments across Europe have continued to impose restrictions, prohibiting hold large public gatherings because of the long spread of coronavirus. Now the United States have introduced their own travel ban. With these limitations, it means that I am no longer able to bring the tour to Europe and the United Kingdom. And it sucks! “

She continued: “I’ve been waiting for this tour for the opportunity once again to connect with my country committed supporters My main concern is still – your health and safety, and I want to go back and take a ride with you at another time, when everyone can not.. meet to enjoy the show. I am sending you all so much love. “

They will be announced the new dates, until it is determined, but the banner located on its message in Instagram, crossed out all the dates, which means that they have been removed.

Date of travel to the following:

March

15 – Milan, Italy

16 – Milan, Italy

18 – Brussels, Belgium

19 – Offenbach, Germany

20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – Vienna, Austria

23 – Prague, CZ

26 – Paris, France

28 – Berlin, Germany

29 – Cologne, Germany

30 – Munich, Germany

April

1 – London, United Kingdom

2 – Manchester, UK

5 – London, United Kingdom

6 – London, United Kingdom

Last month, Lavigne announced that it will postpone the Asian leg of world tour Head of Above World Over Coronavirus.

Earlier today, The Who was the last major group that put down their touring plans due karanavirusa flash.

Elsewhere artists like Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals, were forced to either cancel or postpone the planned shows on the world areas in recent weeks.