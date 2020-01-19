Awarded Managed Care contracts to Louisiana Medicaid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Medicaid multi-billion dollar contracts awarded by the government of John Bel Edwards were discarded by the Louisiana Chief Procurement Officer, who determined that the Department of Health had canceled the tendering process for 1.5-inch health care offerings Millions of people have been abused.

Louisiana’s government procurement officer, Paula Tregre, said the health agency has not followed state laws or its own evaluation and offer guidelines to determine which private companies should receive contracts to manage care for most Medicaid patients in Louisiana , In a late Friday decision, Tregre wrote that the measures taken by the Department of Health “had resulted in a fatally flawed procurement process.”

In response to protests from two inferior bidders, Tregre canceled the three-year contract worth an estimated $ 21 billion. She said the health agency had to repeat the application process to select the insurance companies that will monitor care for about 90% of Medicaid patients enrolled in Louisiana – mostly adults affected by the Medicaid extension, pregnant women, and children.

Tregre’s decision, which can be contested, will not interfere with Medicaid’s healthcare for nearly a third of the Louisiana population. The Edwards administration signed emergency contracts to keep the state’s five current Medicaid managed care contractors running this year due to ongoing disputes over contracting and tendering.

Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens said in a statement on Saturday that the government was reviewing the decision and “will work with the Louisiana Department of Health to determine the next steps for this procurement.”

The taxpayer-financed managed care contracts account for about a quarter of Louisiana’s annual operating budget.

State contracts with five managed care companies should expire at the end of December. In a tender process launched in February, Edwards’ administration selected four companies to do the future work – three that currently have contracts with the Health Department and a new insurer. The two losing bidders, who currently have managed care contracts and should lose them – Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Aetna Better Health – submitted protests. The legal process prevented the new contracts from entering into force and forced the emergency contracts.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Aetna Better Health, which together care for more than 500,000 Medicaid patients, accused the health department of a biased review of the offer, which was characterized by conflicts of interest, inadequacies and illegal decisions. They argued that supply assessment was skewed to benefit the Louisiana Humana Health Benefit Plan, which did not do any Medicaid care in the state but was awarded a contract.

Edwards administration defended the tender evaluation and selection process under Louisiana law. The new contracts aimed to improve health care and reduce costs.

“Our goal has always been to provide high quality reporting to families who trust Medicaid while ensuring that the Medicaid program is efficient and accountable,” said Stephens.

However, Tregre said the bid evaluators had not checked the accuracy of the lists submitted by the insurance companies, which included the network of doctors, clinics and other healthcare providers. She also said that multiple changes to one of the valuation tools after bid reviews started damaged the valuation process.

Tregre’s decision is not expected to resolve the dispute. The verdict can be appealed to her boss, Housekeeping Commissioner Jay Dardenne, within seven days. Bidders who do not like the outcome of the appeal could ultimately take the litigation to court.

A new health minister in Louisiana and a Medicaid director will inherit the contract dispute. Health Minister Rebekah Gee resigns from her job at the end of the month, and Medicaid Director Jen Steele has left the agency.