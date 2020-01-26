Away from languages, inspiring interactions

Surname: Roxane de Bilderling

Title: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium

URL: https://japan.diplomatie.belgium.be/en

hometown: Namur, Belgium

DoB: April 4, 1974

Years in Japan: less than 1

The new Belgian ambassador to Japan, Roxane de Bilderling, brings a special linguistic insight into her post.

As a trained conference interpreter in English, Spanish and French, de Bilderling, who also speaks Dutch and a little Swahili, has long been fascinated by languages ​​and their function as mediators of culture. Now based in Japan, de Bilderling is currently studying Japanese and observing how the idiosyncrasies of the language – especially the numerous honors – influence how people interact with each other.

“Learning languages ​​gives an insight into the mentality of a culture,” said de Bilderling. “All levels of courtesy in Japan show an impressive attention to detail, respect and friendliness. Japanese requires that you express your respect for others through language. Understanding that the adults you meet has gone through this learning process shows an additional cultural dimension. “

De Bilderling’s path to becoming a diplomat was paved by her interest in languages. As an interpreter, de Bilderling was proud of her ability to interpret between several languages ​​at the same time. But over time, she began to feel alienated from her work. Instead of taking an active part in dialogues, she had to be an interpreter in the background of conversations and often work in an isolated interpreter booth.

“When you’re in the cabin, you can only interact with a microphone,” said de Bilderling. “I learned languages ​​because I love learning them. But when you work as an interpreter, you feel pretty isolated. They are not part of the communication that is taking place. You are right in the middle and cannot give your opinion. That frustrated me and I realized that I didn’t want to make an interpretation for the rest of my life. “

De Bilderling wanted to play an active role in diplomatic dialogue and joined the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an intern in 2000. “Back then I knew little about what it means to be a diplomat. But now I feel like I have found something that is what I want to do. I love my job, ”she beamed.

De Bilderling’s first diplomatic assignment took her to Africa, where she developed her career in various roles in different countries, including Kenya, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

De Bilderling’s experiences in Africa stay with her wherever she goes. Visitors to her residence are greeted by a lively painting by a renowned Kenyan artist, donated to her by the Kenyan government, and a 150-centimeter wooden giraffe that accompanied her on her travels. In Africa de Bilderling interacted with people from all walks of life. She was particularly affected by women and their persistence in overcoming adversity.

“I was in slums and remote villages where people have really hard times,” thought de Bilderling. “But I found inspiration in women because they did a lot. They always smiled, despite the weight on their shoulders. I met a lot of inspiring women and I think these interactions have made me stronger and more human. “

After around 19 years of diplomatic activity in Africa, de Bilderling took over her current position as Belgian ambassador to Japan in August. “The timing couldn’t be better. I arrived before the new emperor’s accession to the throne, so I was there to visit the King and Queen of the Belgians. The Olympics will also take place next summer, so it’s a great time to be here be, ”she remarked.

De Bilderling had little interest in Japan before arriving as an ambassador. In her previous post as director of the minister’s office, she visited Tokyo, Hiroshima and Osaka and left with deep impressions of the country. She was also encouraged to come to Japan by her predecessor, with whom she is a good friend. He said to me: ‘You have to come to Tokyo. It is very active and you will enjoy it. Since then, De Bilderling has found Tokyo and its numerous activities to be a good addition to their active lifestyle.

Since arriving, de Bilderling has found that diplomats are generally treated more formally in Japan than in other countries, and notes that this elevated status helps open doors and support relations between the parties. “As diplomats, our network is our greatest added value,” she said. “In an international comparison, the role of an ambassador is still very much appreciated here. We can support an event or arrange meetings between individuals or companies to make a difference. “

The relations that de Bilderling has as ambassador play an important role in the relations between Belgium and Japan, which are characterized by a lively political, economic and cultural exchange. Belgium has around 220 Japanese companies – including well-known names such as Toyota – and many companies consider the country an important strategic region due to the European Union’s headquarters in Brussels. Another exchange between the countries is the frequent cooperation between Belgian and Japanese universities and cultural events.

De Bilderling’s goals during her tenure in Japan are to improve relationships in all areas. “I want to support any initiative that helps take us to a higher level,” she said. “We should always try to do more.”

In her private or professional life, De Bilderling tries to remember to be kind to others in everything she does. “It’s a simple concept, but in many situations we can avoid making a lot of mistakes if we just stop and ask ourselves if we are friendly before we say anything.” It is not easy to do something every day, but I firmly believe in it. “

Human connections are a key aspect of careers

Before Roxane de Bilderling took up her current position as Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Japan in August, she worked in various diplomatic missions across Africa, including from 2014 to 2017 as an Ambassador to Kenya. She has four children, two of whom were born in Kenya.

De Bilderling’s favorite aspect of her work is human contact with others, which she had missed during her time as an interpreter.

One of her inspirations is Nelson Mandela. “What I find extraordinary was his ability to overcome his own pain and suffering to serve his country and to transform it into what it is today.”

In her free time, de Bilderling likes to read and practice yoga. She also likes to travel. Her previously preferred destination in Japan is Nikko, where she can admire the region’s lush nature reserves for hours. “When you live here, it is important to remember to reconnect with nature,” she said.

