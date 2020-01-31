’Awesomesauce’ ’safe space’ joins Oxford English Dictionary

The Oxford English Dictionary has announced it will add 550 new words, senses, and subentries, including awesome sauce, weak sauce, and chicken. There are also some West African words that recognize their influence on the English language.

Awesomesauce is an adjective that is “extremely good; Excellent.”

Weak sauce is a combination of an adjective and a noun. “It lacks power, substance or credibility. pathetic, worthless; stupid.”

Chicken Little, a noun, is “a person who easily panics or, among other things, triggers an alarm.”

Safe space is “a place or an environment in which people, especially those who belong to an excluded group, can be sure that they are not exposed to anyone. “

OED said the addition of West African English words, including bukateria, danfo, and Kannywood, continues the efforts that began in 2016 to expand forms of English beyond the United States and British that have affected the language. OED says it now contains 15 versions of world English.

Kannywood, a noun, means: “The Nigerian, local-language film industry based in Kano. Kano is considered the center of this industry. “

Bukateria, a noun, is “A street restaurant or street stall with a seating area where cooked food is sold at low prices.”

Danfo, also a noun, is “a yellow minibus that carries passengers for a tariff under an informal transportation system in Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria.”

The Nigerian phrase “to rub the mind” is also added. It means “examining a matter together; advise and work together; to confer. “

The complete list of words can be found under this link.

