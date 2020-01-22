Awkwafina is Nora from Queens in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens

Photo: Zach Dilgard (Comedy Center)

Find out what’s going on in the television world on Wednesday, January 22nd. All times are Eastern European.

First choice

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m., series premiere): Tonight is the debut of This new series by co-designers Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao and show runner Karey Dornetto seems to fill the empty space that the end of Broad City has left in our hearts. Comedy Central says the half-hour comedy was inspired by Awkwafina’s “growing up in Flushing, Queens”, with BD Wong as Nora’s father, Lori Tan Chinn as her grandma, and Bowen Yang as her cousin. Check out Katie Rife’s review today on the website.

The A.V. Club spoke to Dornetto on the Television Critics Association’s press tour about the show’s carefully balanced tone, a dream guest star, and the easy subject of death over the past week.

The A.V. Club: Strange start, but what role does death play on this show? It starts with Nora chatting a bit controversially with the Almighty in the afterlife.

Karey Dornetto: I don’t know if we thought about it like that, but now that you mention it, it’s almost like the death of your old self, a bit. She tries to grow up and do new things. But as far as actual death is concerned, I would say that there is none.

AVC: So we shouldn’t worry about a Game Of Thrones situation at the end of the season.

KD: No, not in the first season. I can’t tell you the second season yet.

AVC: How does your relationship with the material as an author change when it’s rooted in someone else’s story?

KD: It’s Nora’s life, and it’s all about telling these stories as best as possible and hiring writers who share the same experiences, whether they’re younger millennial writers, Asian writers, female writers, or people who lived in New York to have. So it’s just a combination of all of that. And it’s about learning their sense of humor and writing for them. One of the things that drew me to her was her humor, how funny she is, her unique voice. It’s as if I would learn something about it on the way.

AVC: How is your author’s room structured?

KD: In the last season we all had women (a diverse group) and we had an Asian man who wrote an episode as the author’s assistant, and now he’s ascended. We have another Asian writer and the rest are women. Many women.

AVC: What excites you about balancing comedy, sometimes a kind of cringe comedy and real pathos?

KD: I find it uncomfortable. Sometimes it is uncomfortable for the audience, but I think we are so interested in it that we know that it will spring back if it falls. It is resilient. I think for the most part it’s just about telling funny stories that hopefully can be related, and then we’re definitely going to throw some crazy things into it that I like.

AVC: What are the questions you, as a non-Asian American, ask yourself when you sit down to work on the show?

KD: I feel like I was brought on the show because of my comedy and experience. I especially want to help Teresa and Nora tell their story. So if I can make a contribution in any way, be it in relation to New York or the female experience, I will. I don’t know the Asian experience, so I usually take a step back and let them tell their specific story. It’s not like I have my own agenda, you know what I mean? I’m just excited and feel very happy to be part of the show because I think it’s really special.

AVC: There are many great guest stars this season – Michelle Buteau, Natasha Lyonne and others. Who would be on your wish list for season two?

KD: My wish list: Timothée Chalamet. No, I’m just kidding. I am obsessed with him.

Regular reporting

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Modern family (ABC, 9 p.m.)

viking (History, 10 p.m.)

placeholder

Stumptown, “Dirty Dexy Money” (ABC, 10:00 p.m.): There are four reasons why this episode of Stumptown is a must for us. One is that Stumptown is really fun, we love Stumptown, we are ready for Stumped and so on. See if you can see the other three:

1. Cheryl Hines!

2. The facial expression of Cobie Smulders when confronted with these pectoral muscles.

3. The title of the episode “Dirty Dexy Money”. Can’t resist an ABC relapse. Let’s get baffled, people. It’s time for stumping to start.