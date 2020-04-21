Axel Tuanzebe forecasts the return of Dean Henderson’s Man Utd

Henderson was one of the league’s outstanding goalkeepers (Photo: Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe thinks goalkeeper Dean Henderson “jumps” back on his side after returning from Sheffield United, with the opportunity to get shirt # 1.

The 23-year-old was able to compete with Spain’s David De Gea, who was United’s first stop after finding out during his two-year loan period at Bramall Lane.

Henderson helped Chris Wilder’s team return to the Premier League last season and brought this good form to Blades’s support for Europe in this campaign.

Tuanzebe captured a young goalkeeper under 18 and believes he is one of the many young and talented players who have gone through the academy in recent seasons.

“I think it depends on the club’s culture,” said Manchester Evening News:

“There are a lot of talented players in other teams who can’t do it and this is not their club culture.

“We are lucky to have a club that promotes youth and wants its youth to be great players and great stars in the first team.

“Of course we have players who have talent for it, which we have witnessed many times this season. It’s a combination of two that give birth to a career. “

Henderson will have to compete with De Gea and substitute Sergio Romero and Lee Grant if he wants to be involved in the team’s first team, but Tuanzebe supports his teammate to hit the ground on return.

He added: “Dean is a big character and I’m sure when he comes back he’ll just come back to the game and start from where he ended.

“He’s very good at Sheffield United and it just shows, coming from the academy, he demonstrates what he has learned and exercises it week after week.”

