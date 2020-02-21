[Axiata allocates RM6.6b for capex in 2020]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Axiata Group Bhd is allocating RM6.6 billion in capital expenditure (capex), mostly to broaden the group’s community and tower.

Chief monetary officer Vivek Sood claimed most of the capex would be used to increase its footprint in Indonesia as properly as increasing 4G coverage in Bangladesh.

“About RM400 to RM500 million would be utilized to fund the enterprise of our subsidiary, edotco Team Sdn Bhd,” he told reporters at the group’s economical calendar year 2019 outcomes briefing here now.

The capex would be funded by means of internally produced fund.

Meanwhile, Axiata president and group chief govt officer Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim claimed the team is evaluating edotco’s readiness to make certain that it has the correct measurement for additional growth prior to pursuing its listing workout.

“Operationally we are completely ready, but we are not in a rush mainly because Axiata has about RM4 billion in dollars and we can very easily fund the enterprise.

“We do have an enlargement plan, but ideal now we can fund it internally, so we are not underneath stress to do initial general public offering,” he additional.

On its electronic banking licence, the telecommunications company said it is at this time engaging with Bank Negara Malaysia.

“We are supplying our responses and partaking with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and ideally we can sort the partnership that necessary to make the submission in thanks training course,” said deputy group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Izzaddin Idris.

To date, about 11 events are pursuing Axiata for the partnership.

In December 2019, BNM announced strategies to difficulty up to five digital financial institution licences right after releasing its licensing framework, which is established to be finalised by the 1st fifty percent of this 12 months. — Bernama