Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar talk about black economic opportunities in Boston

Loading...

The Congressional Black Caucus visited Massachusetts for the first time this weekend, with US Rep. Ayanna Pressley her colleagues – including fellow “Squad” member US Rep. Ilhan Omar – along with city leaders and activists brought to address the inequalities against Boston’s black and brown communities and offer solutions for their economic mobility.

Pressley set the scene of the Bolling building, which overlooks the newly renamed Nubian Square, with a whole series of grim statistics: black households in Boston have an average net worth of just $ 8, while white households have a net worth of $ 247,000 said Pressley. Cross a three-mile stretch of MBTA bus route 1 and life expectancy will fall by 30 years, she added.

“You may get tired and tired of these sobering statistics that are listed. I hope you get even more tired of living them, “said Pressley. “These systemic differences in health and wealth are grim and growing every day.”

Yet Pressley said: “Recent reports have shown that the city of Boston is in full bloom. It’s just a question for who. Today we are here to find the answer – how the answer will be: for us. “

Segun Idowu, executive director of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, said that 20,000 black-owned companies contribute more than $ 1 billion to the state economy and pay $ 300 million each year to employ more than 12,000 black people.

But they are often faced with financing problems, panel members said, and noted that black entrepreneurs are more often refused loans. Malia Lazu, executive vice president of Berkshire Bank, is working on one solution: a $ 2 million pilot for community microcredits to companies.

Former city councilor Tito Jackson, now active in the marijuana business as CEO of Verdant Medical, sees cannabis as the future for the black community.

“Cotton was the crop of our slavery and I believe that cannabis and hemp will be the crop of our emancipation,” Jackson said.

Moderator and current municipal councilor Kim Janey have taken note of its regulation that was adopted late last year to encourage minority store applicants.

But the obstacles that stand in the way of black and brown economic mobility are more than just financial, according to panel members, pointing to inequalities in education, transportation and even in elected offices that can also serve as barriers.

“We need to change the story of who we are and what we are capable of,” said Omar, who got an exciting ovation when she finally spoke towards the end of the panel.

“What is needed to make our companies flourish? What is needed to make our companies exist? What does it take to invest in our companies? What does it take to have leaders in school boards, in city councils, as state representatives, as congressmen, as president? “Omar mused. “It will ensure that we believe in us.”