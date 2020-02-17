[ayesha-curry-straddles-stephen-curry-in-a-alluring-vacation-photo]

Instagram

Ayesha Curry Y Stephen Curry They are turning up the heat all through this vacation.

The 31-12 months-old basketball star frequented Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of himself enjoying some entertaining in the solar with his 30-calendar year-aged wife. The alluring snap confirmed the athlete holding the cookbook author near as she wrapped her legs all around her waist and licked her forehead.

"Holiday break vibes with my only a person," captioned the picture. "Like dat!"

While, Ayesha had some thoughts about her husband's put up.

"At the very least you could have place a filter on this," he wrote in the reviews portion. "Even though I appreciate you."

According to Ayesha's Instagram account, the few appears to be to be expending time in Cabo San Lucas. In the course of the trip, stars loved almost everything from kayaking and whale looking at to golf and singing. They even sat for a tasting.

They also built time to wish each individual other a happy Valentine's Day.