[ayew-strike-lifts-palace-to-get-at-brighton]

Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt celebrates with Jordan Ayew immediately after the match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Specific Community Stadium in Brighton, January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRIGHTON, England, Feb 29 — Jordan Ayew’s late intention served Crystal Palace assert a one- win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, leaving the hosts without the need of a victory in 8 Leading League matches this yr.

Palace up to 12th in the desk on 36 points whilst Brighton sit 4 details earlier mentioned the relegation zone obtaining failed to protected a gain due to the fact beating Bournemouth on Dec. 28.

Equally teams were being wasteful in entrance of objective in the initial 50 %, with Brighton midfielder Solly March failing to convert any of his three very good chances.

The environment in the Amex Stadium intensified at the fifty percent-hour mark after Palace ahead Wilfried Zaha was involved in an altercation with Brighton substitute Ezequiel Schelotto, who was revealed a yellow card regardless of not currently being on the pitch.

Neal Maupay and Lewis Dunk went near to finding a breakthrough for Brighton soon right after the interval but it was Palace forward Ayew who found the web towards the run of engage in.

Christian Benteke carved open up the Brighton defensive line after 70 minutes with a deft reverse move for Ayew to score his seventh league objective of the campaign.

Zaha smashed a late exertion from the article from a limited angle and irrespective of dominating possession and possessing 24 makes an attempt on intention, Brighton are now winless in their opening 8 league matches of a calendar year for the to start with time considering that 1998 when they ended up in the fourth tier.

“It’s a sore one for us,” Brighton manager Graham Potter claimed. “I imagined we, aside from the scoreline, did a great deal very well in the match, experienced likelihood, didn’t get them.

“They didn’t do too much to get their target. We were being the better group up to that place. That’s football, you have to put the ball in the web.

“I sense for the boys. We have to dust ourselves down. There is plenty of high quality there. We showed adequate to say that we can transfer forward, that is what we have obtained to do.”

For Palace boss Roy Hodgson, victory in his 100th Leading League game in demand of Palace edged them closer to top-flight protection.

“You can never ever say by no means, it’s fantastic to get again to back again wins and we have acquired two critical game titles coming up,” Hodgson claimed. “If they go properly, we can kiss relegation goodbye.” — Reuters