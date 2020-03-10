Ayia Napa Marina to quickly commence functions

The flagship Ayia Napa Marina job is in the ultimate section of its development, gearing up for the start out of functions, with the major infrastructure making will work nearing completion.

This marks a milestone for the iconic job, advertising improvement and projecting the energy of Cypriot entrepreneurship, which will, upon completion, add substantially to showcasing Cyprus’ significant tourism profile.

Administration workplaces, properties housing govt solutions (port, law enforcement, customs, health-related expert services, veterinary solutions), maintenance facilities, as properly as boat storage, have now been delivered, possessing attained the essential certifications from the Cyprus Electrical energy Authority.

Coastal will work have been accomplished most importantly, the breakwater, which functions as the key defence system for the marina’s protection, as nicely as its residential and professional spots.

The floating docks are also completely ready, with their assembly finished, as nicely as the bridge leading to the Island Villas, though functions relating to the provision of boat companies are progressing speedily.

Roadworks are ongoing on the west and north side of the improvement, with the extensive the vast majority finished, with only the ultimate asphalt pending.

Performs on the multilevel parking have reached 95% completion, with raise set up and aluminium constructions underway.

In the Marina’s Professional Village, operate is continuing at a quickly speed, including the completion of electromechanical installations, plasterboard do the job and exterior stone cladding.

In the East Tower, reinforcement works on the floor flooring go on, along with foundation operates in the West Tower.

Development and landscaping of the encompassing area are also at an advanced phase.

«At the rate with which will work are proceeding, Ayia Napa Marina will shortly become a actuality for both citizens and readers, selling an upgraded and present day way of daily life near to the sea, mixed with operation, convenience and luxurious.

We are happy to see construction will work underway at these a rapid tempo, as our vision gets actuality, day by day,” said M.M Makronisos Marina Ltd CEO, Stavros Caramondanis.

“We are sure that this enhancement will substantially contribute to the revitalization of Ayia Napa, transforming it into a jewel of the Japanese Mediterranean.”

The entrance and berthing of the very first boat on January 27 marked the commencing of the marina’s pilot functions.