Ayini Dosunmu of Illini keeps the team rolling in the first place

CHAMPAIGN – Ayo Dosunmu opened the victory of Illinois over Minnesota Thursday 59-51 with a three-pointer from the right wing. The sophomore student from Morgan Park pulled off the dribble and buried it an inch away from his noggin from the outstretched hand of defender Gabe Kalscheur.

The idol of Dosunmu, Kobe Bryant, would have approved it.

“Every time I step onto the field from now on, I will think of him,” said the player who was known in the Illini Nation as simply Ayo. “I will think of Kobe. I will think of his daughter Gigi. I will think about his mentality.”

Dosunmu has recently crushed it for the best team of the Big Ten and played the best basketball of his life, as the number 19 Illini (16-5) has dropped seven consecutive wins – their longest series in competition since Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Luther Head set fire to the world in 2004-05.

The 6-5 guard closed Illini’s first win in Wisconsin in 10 seasons with a three-point game winner. He closed the deal for Rutgers in a low-scoring nail biter. He closed victories over Northwest and – with a jumper with 0.5 seconds on the clock – also Michigan.

It was amazing. With 8-2 ​​in a league game, the Illini equal Michigan State for first place.

Since the helicopter crash on Sunday in which Bryant (41), daughter Gianna (13) and seven others died, Dosunmu has just hurt.

“I have a lot of problems with it,” he said Wednesday before doing some individual work in the team’s practice. “I just loved him as a player and as a person. The impact he had on lives – on me – it’s just crazy. “

Dosunmu calls Michael Jordan the best of all time, but Bryant was his favorite. It is the kind of distinction that he must be able to make when he achieves his goal of becoming a television analyst after his playing days are over.

“I know that when the ball stops bouncing, you still want to have a successful career,” he said. “That’s what Kobe Bryant said. I got that from him.”

Dosunmu met Bryant a few years ago at the Nike Skills Academy in Los Angeles. He had the chance to choose Bryant’s brain a little, and what he removed was powerful – and has an impact on the Illini outbreak season.

“His mentality just worked harder than everyone else,” Dosunmu said. “He was so locked up and laser focused on every little detail.”

Around these parts, Illini players have been desperately trying to keep up with Dosunmu’s work percentage since the low season. He then stopped exercising more. He has continued to do it ever since, especially during the winter break. Then the countdown to the launch of this team started.

The work is just beginning. Ayo is now playing for his idol. Mamba Mentality meets Ayo Mentality.

“The impact he had on players shows the type of person he was,” Dosunmu said. “When you have your own ‘mentality’, just show who you are. …

“People sometimes take people for granted when you live. I feel that some people took Kobe for granted. Appreciate greatness, because you never know when it can go away.”

There was a moment of silence for the Illinois-Minnesota competition in honor of it Robert Archibald, the former Illini center that died last week at the age of 39. He was not a star, but he made an important contribution to two Big Second teams.

Appreciate him too.

• The Big Ten would not have mentioned his freshmen of the week Kofi Cockburn by this time?

The Jamaican 7-footer – a double-double machine called the “Big Ten’s” Shaquille O’Neal‘From the Minneapolis Star Tribune – has been honored seven times this season. That is already the second place ever linked to that of Ohio State D’Angelo Russell (2014-15), Michigan’s Trey Burke (2011-12) and that of Indiana Noah Vonleh (2013-14) and Cody Zeller (2011-12).

Ohio State big man Jared Sullinger won it 12 times in 2010-11.

“Kofi is a great player,” Dosunmu said. “He is huge. He can jump very high.”

Such properties tend not to hurt.

• Have you received a load of all changes in the NBA All-Star Game format?

Namely: each of the first three quarters is like a mini game, starting with a 0-0 score. The big winners are the charities that benefit from this. And then the fourth quarter will be a nice tribute to Bryant, with a “target score” – it’s a bit complicated – with regard to shirt No. 24 by Bryant.

And you thought Bulls games in the United Center were getting used to.

• If you look like me, you’ve already noticed that the prop bets on the All-Star game are getting ridiculous.

• Zach LaVine – smuggled!

However, I am already over it. To be honest, I’ve seen enough of Bulls playing basketball at the UC to tolerate me for a while.