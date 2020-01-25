Ayo Dosunmu hits winner to bring Illini to sixth consecutive Big Ten victory

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – While the final seconds ticked away in a draw, Ayo Dosunmu was guarded by Zavier Simpson, one of the top defenders in the Big Ten.

“The only thing Ayo has is 6-5,” said coach Brad Underwood from Illinois.

Dosunmu took advantage of his 5-inch high edge on Simpson and lowered a disputed jumper from the free-throw line with 0.5 seconds left to give No. 21 Illinois a 64-62 win over Michigan on Saturday. The Illini extended their winning series to six and for the time being only moved in the Big Ten.

“Simpson, he played great defense. He couldn’t have guessed better, “Dosunmu said. “But I just got into my pull-up, got into my movements and then just hit the shot.”

Illinois (15-5, 7-2) won despite a calm match of first-year big man Kofi Cockburn, who dropped out after scoring five points with three rebounds. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) has fallen four in a row and may again be without Isaiah Livers due to an injury.

The Wolverines let the game slip away at the foul line, where they went 0 for 5 in the last four minutes. Illinois tied it at 62 after a few free throws from Trent Frazier with 52.3 seconds to go. Then Jon missed Teske in for Michigan, and the Illini got the ball back.

“Coach just said,” No ball, “Dosunmu said.” He told me, just make sure I got the last shot. He believed that I was going to make the right game. “

Illinois could turn the clock down and isolate Dosunmu – who said his nickname was “Iso” in high school – against Simpson. Dosunmu couldn’t shake Simpson with a quick fake, but he was able to rise and shoot over the Michigan guard.

“We tried everything. Great effort – I don’t think you can tell us we didn’t play hard today, “said Franz Wagner from Michigan. “Free throws, a few defensive rounds – that’s how you lose such a game.”

Michigan had one last possession with less than a second left, but the Wolverines didn’t get a shot.

Dosunmu finished with 27 points.

Livers returned for Michigan after missing six games with a groin injury, but he left in the second half after injuring himself again. Livers was polluted during a dunk attempt – the same way he was wounded the first time – and came up with his groin area. He went all the way back to the end to throw the long incoming pass for the Wolverines after Dosunmu’s shot.

“His efforts there were great,” said coach Juwan Howard, who said that Livers is day to day. “Energy from the crowd when his name was mentioned, only shows how much he is a big part of the success of this team.”

Simpson led Michigan with 17 points.

GREAT PHOTO

Illinois: It has been quite a point for the Illini, who won for the first time since 2010 in Ann Arbor. Illinois was tied to Michigan State for first place in the competition. The Spartans have the chance to draw again when they play on Sunday.

Michigan: The Wolverines shot poorly to start the game and missed many free throws too late. They did many other good things – Michigan turned the ball around twice and had Illinois on the shelves – but this season is likely to slip.

SLOW START

Michigan was 34-30 behind during the break and had no assist in the first half. The Wolverines were 1 for 11 out of 3-point range in half and finished 4 out of 17 on the day.

Simpson had three of the five Michigan assists for the game.

“I think he’s the leading assistant in the country, and they have five assists as a team and none in the first half,” Underwood said. “If you would have told me before the game that we are going to hold Michigan up to five assists, I would have liked our chances.”

IMPLICATIONS FOR POLL

This is the highest AP rankings in Illinois since it was number 12 in January 2013 and the Illini is likely to rise after beating Purdue and Michigan this week.

