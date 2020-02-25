ayo-dosunmu-scores-eighteen-factors-to-guide-illinois-past-nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Soon after a signature road earn against then-No. 9 Penn Condition virtually a week in the past, Illinois coach Brad Underwood was involved about the enable-down match.

All the items were there on Monday, actively playing a Nebraska staff on an 11-recreation shedding streak at house.

As a substitute, Illinois took care of business. Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and freshman heart Kofi Cockburn additional 15 factors and 10 rebounds to lead the Illini past Nebraska 71-59.

“I just attempt to make whichever the ideal perform I need to make,” Dosunmu stated.

Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz included 11 points each individual for Illinois (18-nine, 10-6). Illinois moved into a 5-way tie for second location in the Major Ten Conference.

Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska (7-20, two-14) with 14 points. Dachon Burke Jr. scored 13 factors and Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 11 each.

Nebraska was actively playing without the need of next-foremost scorer Cam Mack (12 details per recreation common), who skipped the trip to Champaign with the flu.

Monday’s loss was a faculty-report 12th consecutive loss for the Cornhuskers.

“Illinois is a crew that is constructed for the post season, especially with those guards,” mentioned Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. “But I’m proud of my guys no subject the final result.”

BUZZER BEATER

The 1st 50 percent was close, but Illinois went on a six- operate capped by a 70-foot shot at the buzzer by Frazier that was all net. The Illini led 37-31 at the split.

Nebraska outscored Illinois 15-9 to open the second fifty percent and tied the game at 46 with 15: 11 left. But Illinois applied its athleticism and size to place jointly a 21-9 run to create a 10-position cushion the Cornhuskers could not triumph over.

Illinois was 28 of 71 from the subject (29%), while Nebraska was 24 of 57 (42%).

KEYS TO VICTORY

“Defense and rebounding received us the recreation,” Underwood claimed. “Trent (Frazier) is a maniac on the ball. He was stable on protection all night.”

“We just have to trust our defense when the offense is faltering,” Dosunmu mentioned.

Illinois outrebounded the Cornhuskers 48-35, led by Cockburn’s 10 boards.

“They’re so good on the boards,” Hoiberg explained. “With their guards and their major men, it’s just challenging.

Huge Photograph

Illinois had a tougher time than envisioned, but obtained the household get in opposition to a staff they had been expected to conquer handily. The get retains Illinois positioned for a write-up-year run.

Nebraska played properly, specially in the first fifty percent, but could not prevail over Illinois’ expertise, velocity and protection. The decline of Mack was recognizable, even with a yeoman’s work by Burke.