ayumi-uekusa-earns-olympic-location-in-about-sixty-one-kg-kumite

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA – Ayumi Uekusa capable for Japan’s Tokyo Olympic staff Saturday after a quarterfinal berth in the women’s over-68-kg kumite at the Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg.

Even with losing her quarterfinal towards Germany’s Charlotte Grimm, Uekusa moved far sufficient ahead of her closest competitiveness in the Olympic rankings to fulfill the Japan Karate Federation’s choice criteria for the July 24 to Aug. 9 Tokyo Online games.

Uekusa, who won the 2016 world championship and was runner-up two yrs in the past, will signify Japan in the more than-61-kg kumite, the heaviest Olympic fat division for gals.

“My strongest sensation is a perception of relief,” stated the 27-yr-outdated, introducing she felt a obligation to the other Japanese karateka who battled for Olympic collection.

“I want to get even stronger and earn the Olympic title.”

Karate is producing its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Game titles. The men’s and women’s kumite will every be contested in excess of three fat classes in its place of the 5 commonly utilized by the Globe Karate Federation.