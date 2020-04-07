Ayushmann Khurrana Does One thing Really Sweet for His Supporter. Discover Out What!

Ayushmann Khurrana definitely is aware of how to win about his fans! All through this lockdown enforced many thanks to the distribute of the coronavirus, every person is shelling out their birthdays at property and hoping to make the day as unique as attainable. For Mona Shah, who turned 49 these days, quarantine absolutely brought in fantastic news as she observed Ayushmann singing ‘Happy Birthday To You’!

Here’s how it happened! Mona’s two daughters Janvi and Kavya tagged Ayushmann on his social media platforms and informed him that their mother loves his brand of cinema, now famously known as “The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’! Kavya appealed to Ayushmann crafting, “It’s her birthday in quarantine and practically nothing will make it much more special than you Ayushmann providing her a shoutout! She loves your work and we appreciate our mom! We are only trying to make now tremendous super unique for her even for the duration of this lockdown!!”

The next daughter Janvi wrote, “It’s her quarantine birthday, and it would be fantastic if you Ayushmann make her sense exclusive and desire her in your own way!! She loves youuuuuu!” Tiny did the two sisters know that Ayushmann will surprise them and their mom with an cute submit and celebrate Mona’s birthday on the online and get all of India to also celebrate Mona’s birthday right now!

Ayushmann took to his social media to sing Joyful Birthday and strummed his guitar and instructed her to have the finest day! Definitely, it’s an unbelievably sweet gesture from a star and produced the working day for not just Mona for also the web which desires a very little little bit of cheer amidst all the gloom!

Ayushmann was not too long ago seen in a video which Akshay Kumar made that was meant to encourage men and women as they commit time in quarantine.

