Azizi Hearn, Keyon Blankenbaker give UW steadiness despite attrition at corner | Nationwide Sports activities

LARAMIE — Wyoming experienced no scarcity of choices at cornerback heading into final season. And that was before Azizi Hearn entered the mix.

After two many years at Arizona, Hearn, a stroll-on with the Wildcats, transferred to UW final summertime to offer even more depth at a place that involved veterans Tyler Corridor and Antonio Hull and youngster C.J. Coldon. Now Hearn finds himself heading from newcomer to a single of the Cowboys’ most seasoned cornerbacks heading into his next 12 months with the plan.

Hearn quickly joined the rotation and performed in all 13 online games as a third-year sophomore. He started off the very last 10 as attrition took its toll on the place.

Hull never performed a activity in his final yr of eligibility for individual reasons, and Coldon was missing immediately after just three games to a knee injury — his second time-ending damage in as quite a few seasons. Hearn stepped in as a starter opposite Corridor and finished his inaugural time with the Cowboys with 37 tackles and 4 passes defended.

Coldon, who heads into his junior time with six vocation begins to his name, will most likely get the very first crack at changing Hall after he’s thoroughly healthy. But with Hall and Hull out of eligibility, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Hearn has the next-most commences of any corner remaining on the roster and the most of any on the exterior.

Keyon Blankenbaker has started out 14 video games, but 11 of all those came at the nickel corner location previous period in UW’s 4-2-5 base defense. Blankenbaker built the shift inside soon after his redshirt freshman period and became arguably the Cowboys’ very best go over solution on the back again stop, foremost UW with 10 passes defended while also tallying 57 tackles.

Blankenbaker returns to that place obtaining played in all of UW’s 25 video games the previous two seasons, nevertheless the Cowboys are quick on knowledge driving him. Wander-on Blake Harrington, who performed in two online games previous year, finished the year stated as Blankenbaker’s backup on the depth chart.

Jordan Murry is yet another selection for the Cowboys on the outside. Murry was in line to redshirt previous season just before all of the attrition forced the 5-10, 155-pounder into motion as a real freshman. Murry played in 10 online games with just one start and figures to at least be element of the rotation in opposition to following period.

Of training course, extra youngsters who have still to get their shot will join the levels of competition for actively playing time. An additional freshman, Caleb Roberson, redshirted last time just after sustaining a knee harm for the duration of drop camp but need to rejoin the fold whenever UW returns to the observe discipline.

UW will also welcome a few genuine freshmen to the cornerback room this summer months in Xavier Carter, Cameron Stone and Wyett Ekeler. Carter, a late addition to the Cowboys’ signing course in February, and Stone each undertaking to participate in on the outdoors. Ekeler, the brother of Los Angeles Chargers running again Austin Ekeler, will increase considerably-required depth behind Blankenbaker at nickel and could press for quick playing time specified the Cowboys’ deficiency of quantities there.

There’s generally a likelihood some of the Cowboys’ young players at the placement get a glimpse within all through spring observe or slide camp. Irrespective who’s on the industry — and exactly where — the group will be working with new position mentor Benny Boyd to try to increase a go protection that ranked 105th nationally in passing yards permitted and yielded 12.5 yards for every completion very last time.

Comply with UW athletics conquer writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.