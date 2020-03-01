[azmin-ali-criticises-assault-on-tian-chua-at-pkr-office]

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured in entrance of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s dwelling in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Image by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Sacked PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has condemned the assault from his ally, Chua Tian Chang, outside the house the party’s headquarters today.

Chua, who experienced been in Azmin’s faction of PKR up till the team quit the celebration, was mobbed earlier now by PKR customers who considered the previous Batu MP as a traitor.

Azmin reminded PKR that Chua, or commonly called Tian Chua, was amid individuals who assisted build the occasion in excess of two a long time back and has fought in its struggle considering the fact that.

“The attack towards the PKR vice president over a straightforward change of sights and views demonstrates how the celebration hides behind a society of gangsterism and violence,” Azmin mentioned.

PKR’s Tian Chua heckled and jostled by PKR supporters in entrance of get together headquarters in Petaling Jaya March one, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Azmin went on to accuse the PKR leadership of condoning this kind of violence and pointedly stated a occasion that professed to winner justice and democracy would have used rational discussion to solve disagreements.

Through the PKR nationwide congress very last yr, Azmin and his supporters experienced also been qualified bodily by rival groups, leading them to abandon the party for a renegade gathering elsewhere.

Azmin and his group of 10 former PKR MPs have entered Bersatu, which Chua could not have joined even if he had still left PKR with them as he is not a Bumiputera.

Law enforcement reported they have arrested 1 suspect in relation to the assault on Chua and are in search of some others who may possibly have been associated.