[azmin-and-zuraida-witnessed-coming-into-dr-m’s-seri-kembangan-dwelling-right-after-his-resignation-as-pm]

Members of media gather outdoors Gate B of Tun Mahathir’s housing space in Seri Kembangan February 24, 2020. — Photograph by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A fleet of heavily-tinted cars and trucks considered to be carrying Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin and various other lawmakers have been seen moving into the household compound of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad right here in Mines Wellness Metropolis just fifty percent an hour after the latter declared his resignation as key minister.

Azmin and Zuraida had been among the names of 11 MPs declared to have exited PKR nowadays to variety an independent bloc even as the bash declared their expulsion.

Their presence at Dr Mahathir’s residence adds gasoline to the speculation of a new coalition governing administration in the producing.

On the other hand, Dr Mahathir has been summoned to fulfill the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 5pm right now.

More TO Occur