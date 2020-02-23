[azmin-arrives-at-sheraton-hotel,-initial-sighting-due-to-the-fact-rumoured-new-coalition]

Loading…
- Home
- Malaysia
Sunday, 23 Feb 2020 07: 57 PM MYT
BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY
PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has arrived at the Sheraton Hotel below in which party leaders aligned to him have collected, in advance of a rumoured new political coalition involving a faction led by him.
Also present were Azmin’s son and his daughter-in-regulation.
Azmin basically smiled to the press and designed his way to the elevate, surrounded by weighty escort.
A lot more TO Occur