[azmin-arrives-at-sheraton-hotel,-initial-sighting-due-to-the-fact-rumoured-new-coalition]

Sunday, 23 Feb 2020 07: 57 PM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has arrived at the Sheraton Hotel here where party leaders aligned to him have gathered, ahead of a rumoured new political coalition involving a faction led by him. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has arrived at the Sheraton Hotel below in which party leaders aligned to him have collected, in advance of a rumoured new political coalition involving a faction led by him.

Also present were Azmin’s son and his daughter-in-regulation.

Azmin basically smiled to the press and designed his way to the elevate, surrounded by weighty escort.

