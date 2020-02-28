[azmin,-bersatu-leaders-exit-yayasan-al-bukhary-right-after-assembly-with-dr-m]

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was amid the Bersatu MPs who had a conference with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Photograph by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― Sacked PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and numerous Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs have exited the Yayasan Al-Bukhary Basis creating here, in which they experienced been in a assembly with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

They had been, nevertheless, tight-lipped, help save for some waves and smiles to users of the media waiting outside due to the fact 9am now.

Dr Mahathir has however to leave the developing.