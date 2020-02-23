[azmin-poses-along-with-grandchild-at-balloon-festooned-birthday-lunch-amid-chat-of-purported-meet-up-with-with-bersatu]

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali with his birthday grandchild and balloons. — Picture courtesy of twitter.com/AzminAli

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali this afternoon selected to highlight his lunch with household customers in celebration of his granddaughter’s birthday, all though speculation remains rife that his PKR faction will have a prepared assembly with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) currently.

Azmin took to social media platform Twitter with a collection of community posts to share his actions.

“Together with relatives possessing lunch celebrating the birthday of eldest grandchild Farah Inayah Rose,” the financial affairs minister wrote at 1.15pm employing his official Twitter account.

“Spending time to have lunch alongside one another with family members in conjunction with grandchild’s Farah Inayah Rose’s 2nd birthday. May perhaps grandfather’s grandchild continue to expand up nutritious, cheerful and pleased.

“This is happiness. Playing balloons with grandchild,” he explained in the third tweet at close to one.44pm.

Speculation is rife nowadays that preparations are currently being created for PPBM chairman Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to meet up with Azmin’s faction as perfectly as reps from Umno and PAS, with the final purpose of forming a new governing administration by this 7 days.

Before now, senior leaders in PKR that were said to be aligned to Azmin’s faction ended up reportedly noticed at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel, with PPBM leaders also reportedly sighted there.

