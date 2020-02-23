[azmin-suggests-will-keep-on-‘reformasi’-wrestle-for-the-country,-individuals]

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the media at the Sheraton Resort in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Photo by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has promised to proceed the combat for the Reformasi agenda for the region and the people today.

Azmin stated this after a submit-meal assembly attended by PKR leaders.

“You have all been below for a very long time, thank you to these who tonight came and waited for so extensive.

“God-keen, we will carry on the wrestle to execute the Reformasi agenda to produce the country and to carry prosperity to Malaysians,” he told reporters when fulfilled at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Resort, in this article.

Azmin did not react when asked about Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s feedback about betrayal.

Speculation about the transform of federal government went into overdrive right now right after the important political events organized impromptu conferences, right after the PH presidential council fulfilled to discuss the contentious electricity changeover on Friday.

On Friday, Bersatu warned that it could go away PH just after some leaders tried using to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad repair a day for when he will stage down as the key minister.

Apart from the “cartel”, Umno as perfectly as GPS (previously Sarawak Barisan Nasional) also met in the cash.