[azmin’s-eleven-on-the-way-to-istana-negara]

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali leaves Perdana Putra in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 of his fellow ex-PKR MPs will be assembly Yang di Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Shah at one.30pm right now.

At the time of writing, his group consisting of Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin, Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Selangau MP Baru Bian and Bandar Tun Razak MP Kamaruddin Jaffar, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman amongst many others experienced just left a lodge near Istana Negara.

The group have been holed up at the lodge in the vicinity of Damansara Metropolis Shopping mall for the earlier pair of times since the political turmoil began.

In a joint push statement, Azmin and his crew mentioned that they guidance national reconciliation in which Dewan Rakyat customers prioritise the people’s aspirations and the nationwide agenda.

“This reconciliation will lower the power get among political parties and will permit mobilisation to foster the bigger excellent for the nation.

“The countrywide reconciliation will be implemented less than the management of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad supported by all events who want a steady and creating Malaysia capable of dealing with any worldwide troubles.

“We entirely help Tun Dr Mahathir as a entire-expression prime minister to put into action this countrywide reconciliation,” mentioned the joint assertion.

Other MPs allied to Azmin who signed the assertion contain: Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Saratok MP Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin and Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin.