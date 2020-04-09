B.C.: 15 bestselling guides for the 7 days of April 4

Report material

1. One particular Drum: Stories and Ceremonies for a Earth — Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)

2. I Hope We Decide on Like: A Trans Girl’s Notes from the Finish of the Entire world — Kai Cheng Thom(Arsenal Pulp Push).

3. My Artwork is Killing Me and Other Poems — Amber Dawn (Arsenal Pulp Push).

4. Can You Listen to the Trees Chatting?: Identifying the Hidden Existence of the Forest —Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Textbooks).

5. Vancouver Right after Dim: The Wild Historical past of a City’s Nightlife —Aaron Chapman(Arsenal Pulp Press).

6. Rebent Sinner — Ivan Coyote (Arsenal Pulp Push).

7. The Swan Fit —Katherine Fawcett(Douglas & McIntyre).

8. E. J. Hughes Paints British Columbia —Robert Amos (TouchWood Editions).

9. From The place I Stand: Rebuilding Indigenous Nations for a Much better Canada —Jody Wilson-Raybould(UBC Push).

10. The Gospel of Breaking —Jillian Xmas(Arsenal Pulp Push).

11. Mountain Person: The Life of a Manual Outfitter —Hiram Cody Tegart and Andrew Bruce Richards(Caitlin Push).

12. Conserving Seeds: A Household Gardener’s Tutorial to Preserving Plant Biodiversity — Dan Jason (Harbour Publishing).

13. I Saw 3 Ships: West Finish Tales — Monthly bill Richardson(Talonbooks).

14. The House the Spirit Builds —Lorna Crozier(Douglas & McIntyre).

15. Birdsong — Julie Flett(Greystone Books).

— Compiled by the Association of E-book Publishers of B.C.