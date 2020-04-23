Posting content
1. One Drum: Stories and Ceremonies for a Earth — Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)
B.C.: 15 bestselling guides for the week of April 18 Back to movie
2. The Swan Match —Katherine Fawcett(Douglas & McIntyre).
3. The Monster Sisters and the Secret of the Unlocked Cave — Gareth Gaudin(Orca E book Publishers).
4. A Match Produced for Murder: A Lane Winslow Thriller —Iona Whishaw (TouchWood Editions).
5. I Hope We Choose Appreciate: A Trans Girl’s Notes from the Finish of the Environment — Kai Cheng Thom(Arsenal Pulp Press).
6. My Artwork is Killing Me and Other Poems — Amber Dawn(Arsenal Pulp Push).
7. Shed Lagoon / Misplaced in Imagined — Betsy Warland (Caitlin Push).
8. Can You Listen to the Trees Speaking? Finding the Concealed Life of the Forest —Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Publications).
9. A Potato on a Bike — Elise Gravel (Orca Reserve Publishers).
10. Vancouver Just after Darkish: The Wild Historical past of a City’s Nightlife — Aaron Chapman (Arsenal Pulp Press).
11. Hustling Verse: An Anthology of Sex Workers’ Poetry — Amber Dawn & Justin Ducharme (Arsenal Pulp Press).
12. At the Bridge: James Teit and an Anthropology of Belonging — Wendy Wickwire(UBC Push).
13. I Saw Three Ships: West Conclusion Tales —Bill Richardson(Talonbooks).
14. Sockeye Silver, Saltchuck Blue —by Robert Budd, illustrated by Roy Henry Vickers (Harbour Publishing).
15. The Horse of the River: A Camp Canyon Falls Journey —Sari Cooper (Harbour Publishing).
— Compiled by the Association of Guide Publishers of B.C.