One Drum: Tales and Ceremonies for a Earth, by Richard Wagamese

1. One Drum: Stories and Ceremonies for a Earth — Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)

B.C.: 15 bestselling guides for the week of April 18

2. The Swan Match —Katherine Fawcett(Douglas & McIntyre).

3. The Monster Sisters and the Secret of the Unlocked Cave — Gareth Gaudin(Orca E book Publishers).

4. A Match Produced for Murder: A Lane Winslow Thriller —Iona Whishaw (TouchWood Editions).

5. I Hope We Choose Appreciate: A Trans Girl’s Notes from the Finish of the Environment — Kai Cheng Thom(Arsenal Pulp Press).

6. My Artwork is Killing Me and Other Poems — Amber Dawn(Arsenal Pulp Push).

7. Shed Lagoon / Misplaced in Imagined — Betsy Warland (Caitlin Push).

8. Can You Listen to the Trees Speaking? Finding the Concealed Life of the Forest —Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Publications).

9. A Potato on a Bike — Elise Gravel (Orca Reserve Publishers).

10. Vancouver Just after Darkish: The Wild Historical past of a City’s Nightlife — Aaron Chapman (Arsenal Pulp Press).

11. Hustling Verse: An Anthology of Sex Workers’ Poetry — Amber Dawn & Justin Ducharme (Arsenal Pulp Press).

12. At the Bridge: James Teit and an Anthropology of Belonging — Wendy Wickwire(UBC Push).

13. I Saw Three Ships: West Conclusion Tales —Bill Richardson(Talonbooks).

14. Sockeye Silver, Saltchuck Blue —by Robert Budd, illustrated by Roy Henry Vickers (Harbour Publishing).

15. The Horse of the River: A Camp Canyon Falls Journey —Sari Cooper (Harbour Publishing).

— Compiled by the Association of Guide Publishers of B.C.