B.C.: 15 bestselling textbooks for the week of April 11

1. One particular Drum: Tales and Ceremonies for a Earth — Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)

B.C.: 15 bestselling books for the 7 days of April 11

2. Can You Hear the Trees Chatting? Discovering the Hidden Lifetime of the Forest —Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Textbooks).

3. My Art is Killing Me and Other Poems — Amber Dawn (Arsenal Pulp Press).

4. I Hope We Pick out Appreciate: A Trans Girl’s Notes from the Stop of the Earth — Kai Cheng Thom (Arsenal Pulp Press).

5. Sockeye Silver, Saltchuck Blue —by Robert Budd, illustrated by Roy Henry Vickers(Harbour Publishing).

6. A Potato on a Bike — Elise Gravel (Orca Book Publishers).

7. Vancouver Right after Dim: The Wild Heritage of a City’s Nightlife — Aaron Chapman (Arsenal Pulp Push).

8. The Horse of the River: A Camp Canyon Falls Experience —Sari Cooper (Harbour Publishing).

9. The Swan Match —Katherine Fawcett (Douglas & McIntyre).

10. E. J. Hughes Paints British Columbia —Robert Amos (TouchWood Editions).

11. Saving Seeds: A Home Gardener’s Manual to Preserving Plant Biodiversity — Dan Jason (Harbour Publishing).

12. Birdsong —Julie Flett(Greystone Guides).

13. Rain Metropolis: Vancouver Reflections —John Moore (Anvil Push).

14. The Circle of Caring and Sharing — Theresa “Corky” Larsen-Jonasson & Jessika Von Innerebner (Medication Wheel Education).

15. Service on the Skeena: Horace Wrinch, Frontier Medical doctor — Geoff Mynett (Ronsdale Push).

— Compiled by the Affiliation of E book Publishers of B.C.