1. Just one Drum: Stories and Ceremonies for a Planet —Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre).

2. From Where by I Stand: Rebuilding Indigenous Nations for a More powerful Canada —Jody Wilson-Raybould (UBC Push).

3. Can You Listen to the Trees Speaking?: Discovering the Concealed Lifetime of the Forest —Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Guides).

4. Magical Beings of Haida Gwaii —Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Sara Florence Davidson illustrated by Alyssa Koski and Judy Hilgemann (Heritage House Publishing).

5. Vancouver Immediately after Darkish: The Wild Historical past of a City’s Nightlife — Aaron Chapman (Arsenal Pulp Push).

6. E. J. Hughes Paints British Columbia —Robert Amos(TouchWood Editions).

7. I Observed Three Ships: West Conclusion Tales —Monthly bill Richardson (Talonbooks).

8. Sockeye Silver, Saltchuck Blue —Robert Budd, illustrated by Roy Henry Vickers(Harbour Publishing).

9. Mountain Man: The Daily life of a Guidebook Clothing store —Hiram Cody Tegart & Andrew Bruce Richards (Caitlin Push).

10. A Potato on a Bicycle —Elise Gravel (Orca Guide Publishers).

11. Services on the Skeena: Horace Wrinch, Frontier Medical professional —Geoff Mynett (Ronsdale Press).

12. Land of Destiny —Jesse Donaldson (Anvil Press).

13.The Survival Guideline to British Columbia —Ian Ferguson(Heritage Household Publishing).

14.Cedar and Salt —D.L. Acken and Emily Lycopolus(TouchWood Editions).

15. Big: Tales about Existence in Additionally-Sized Bodies —Edited by Christina Myers (Caitlin Push).

— Compiled by the Affiliation of Book Publishers of B.C.