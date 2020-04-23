B.C. Emergency physicians are concerned about the possibility of an opioid epidemic due to KEVID-19

TORONTO –

An emergency room physician in Vancouver concerned with the outbreak of theIDID-19 may lead to overdose of opioid use.

Dr. Daniel Kalla, chief of emergency medicine at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, said community-based measures and vaccines have been making opioid overdose curve locally for the past few years, but since COVID-19 spread Everywhere, he has personally seen an increase in numbers.

Kalla told NewsNight by CTV News, a new source on the radio streaming app Quibi “The spread of the virus has driven people to use drugs more (and) so that they don’t use more drugs.” “We want consumers not to use one another, because at that time people were dying from opioid overdoses, but now some of our drug users are afraid to use them at the facility. vaccinated safely or even with friends, so he set them up for the fatal situation of being alone. “

Kalla also said that many opioid treatment programs have been transformed into anti-opioid PID-19 drugs, meaning less support for opioid users.

According to the Canadian Center for Drug Abuse and Addiction, more than 11,500 Canadians suffered opioid-related deaths between January 2016 and December 2018.

Kalla said yesterday his emergency room had been in contact with three people with severe opioid overdoses, including one who would die if someone did not see them at the time.

Still, Kalla said it was too early to tell whether an increase in opioid epidemic would slow the spread of the disease.

“We don’t know when the epidemic has spread,” he told CTVNews.ca in a recent telephone interview. “We don’t know yet how much the regression happened.”

Kalla adds, however, that the response to COVID-19 can teach us a few things about how to better address opioid problems in the future.

“I think there is a good time here,” he said. “Our response to COVID is so inclusive and inclusive and focused, but I really do feel that if we put in the energy and effort for things like the opioid crisis, like mental health issues and poverty, we can be a big believer in them as well. So maybe we can learn something from the COVID answers. “

In an article recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Drs. William C. Becker and David Fiellin from the Yale School of Medicine echoed Kalla’s comments and said they were “very concerned” that COVID-19 would increase opioid death rates as a result. infectious disease “inconvenient to people suffering from trauma and mental health. Comorbid conditions.”

“Besides the threat of transmission to people who (opioid misuse), there is a serious risk that the system could expand access to drugs for OUD, the study said. conducted key studies, and the legal review against opioid manufacturers will be repeated, ”wrote in the article. “We ask for swift action to prevent these risks.”

Among their many objections, both doctors have called for a legal break when it comes to methadone in the United States, treatment for opioid use, and for immediate methadone use.

ALCHOHOL USING ALIS FOR THE SUMMER

It seems that drugs for everything can happen because of the cover provided by COVID-19.

A Nanos survey of studies from the past week – commissioned by the Canadian Centers for Disease Control and Support – shows more than 20 percent of Canadians drink more than usual when they self-discharge at home in the event of an infection, with no periods (51%), discomfort (49%) and anxiety (44%) are still common. more importantly.

“This information is valid for what we all have to say: increasing drug use in times of stress and anxiety,” Rita Notarandrea, CEO of CCSA said in a news release. the report was released on April 15. “Giving Canadians access to information on alcohol or tobacco safety is our main purpose in this difficult situation.”

