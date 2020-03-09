B.C. studies first death because of to COVID-19 in North Vancouver treatment house

Provincial well being officer Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to issues all through a news meeting about the provincial reaction to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020.

B.C. has reported the first Canadian dying due to COVID-19, along with 5 new circumstances in the province.

A male resident of Lynn Valley Treatment Centre died late Sunday, immediately after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus someday this thirty day period.

Five additional situations of COVID-19 ended up also described all through Monday’s update, which include an imported scenario from Italy.

The information arrived in an update with Well being Minister Adrian Dix and provincial well being officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Monday, March 9.

As of Monday’s update, the province was reporting 32 conditions of COVID-19.

Among the these are the province’s initial identified scenario of local community transmission, uncovered in a female who functions at a senior care home in North Vancouver. Two citizens at the house had been also afterwards verified to have COVID-19.

Lots of of the circumstances are connected to travel or close get in touch with with individuals who have travelled, significantly from Iran or China.

