B.C. Taxi companies offer free rides to and from the medical staff

VICTORIA –

A taxi company in Vancouver Island has opened its doors as a preventive care system across COVID-19 to assist medical staff with free rides to and from the hospital.

Taxi is now free for health care workers at Victoria General Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital with an ID Health Insurance Card on the island.

Owner Kate Wilson said this is a great way they can support their community.

“At this time we are all a little bit frustrated with not being able to help out physically in the areas that we need,” Wilson said. “We’re happy to eat.”

A couple of weeks ago, the franchise also took the lead, with ridership dropping almost 75 percent.

“The first thing we did was to do some safety measures and somewhere to get someone in our car to keep them safe,”

The company, which operates in Victoria and Kelowna, has reached out to Global Health and External Health to see how they can help and support.

“Both have responded with the need for their health care workers to be transported to and from their hospitals,” Wilson said. “We thought we’d send them things, but that’s how they responded.”

The current Tesla-only fleet of vehicles allows the company to have experience.

“We have an app where buses are listed online, cars are open, the only thing that people need to touch is their seats that have been cleaned before and after,” said Wilson. Behind every car, ”Wilson said.

Health care workers can add notes to their online directory to identify Island Health staff and have to make their name when they wait.

“It took something of their day that they didn’t have to worry anymore when we realized they had too much stress on their plate,” Wilson said.

Taxis are now starting free on April 1 and expect to continue for the next few weeks.

