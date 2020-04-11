B.C. there were 40 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more dead

VANCOUVER –

B.C. there were 40 new cases of COVID-19, and five more deaths, state health officials reported Friday.

The state currently has a total of 1,410 records.

Two of the deaths have been reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health area, while three were from the Fraser Health area, the state reported.

Most of B.C. the condition is in the Vancouver Coastal Health (629 patients) and Fraser Health (539) areas. Island Health has 84 patients, External Health has 132 people and 26 people are in the Northern Health Area.

Health care workers are most concerned about long-term outbreaks in care homes – at a time when more than 20 people are spread between care homes. different in the Metro Vancouver area.

On Friday’s update, health officials said no new infections had been reported at the care homes. In addition there were 20 nursing homes with ongoing outbreaks, with 242 patients.

A total of 879 people are currently recovering from COVID-19. When it came to the hospital’s numbers, 128 people were in the hospital with pain – from 132 people on Thursday – and 65 of those who were sick enough to stay in intensive care.

Updates were sent via social media on Friday, but Dr. Bonnie Henry, the city health officer, will return to the camera next Saturday, when it will be announced at 12 pm.

No new information will be announced on Sunday, and the update is later expected to arrive Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Dix and Henry said they are seeing B.C. the curve of new events “bends” in recent weeks.

But they continue to announce new events and deaths every day, and they have repeatedly warned British Columbians not to take precautions such as staying home as much as possible, managing to stay two miles away. others when leaving, wash their hands constantly. and do not touch your face.

As Easter long weeks begin, Henry and Dix are also staying with British Columbians at home and not traveling to either homes or resorts.

In their news release, Henry and Dix warned British Columbians that if they returned to the states on a tour, they would have to leave for 14 days and complete a management plan. own.

