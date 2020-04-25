B.C. will relocate hundreds of homeless people to adequate hotel rooms

VANCOUVER –

The state of British Columbia is planning to relocate more than 1,000 homeless people into hotel rooms.

The government said it has been working with the community since the launch of the QHID-19 to secure up to 1,700 hotels and community facilities.

In a statement released Saturday by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, the government announced the location to 686 people in Vancouver and 324 in Victoria.

The facilities are for residents of large tents, including Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver and Topaz Park and Pandora Avenue in Victoria.

Shane Simpson, Director of Social Development and Poverty Alleviation, said that homeless families in these areas will be destroyed and will be relocated to areas identified. .

He said the current facility is “risky enough,” where it could not meet recommendations from state health officials to prevent the spread. on COVID-19 (frequent hand and body wash.)

Simpson said medical staff have withdrawn services from tent cities because of safety concerns.

The state said everyone would have their own place to live, and have access to food, laundry, laundry, storage, and health.

Advocates have called on the government to help homeless people in the event of an outbreak.

Vancouver city councilor Jean Swanson is set to introduce a motion to encourage similarities next week.

Swanson told CTV News on Monday, “The city health department has said we should separate and stay at home but you can’t stay home if you are homeless,” Swanson told CTV News Monday.

There are eight hotels in Vancouver that will open their doors to the homeless.

Victoria will use five hotels with dozens of other hotels across the state.

BC Housing will start moving people into temporary shelters starting Saturday.

The state will use its power as the state declares an emergency to remove everyone from the lockdown by May 9. The hotel has not been named but the state has said that the premises be leased with a lease agreement.

