b.i-reportedly-assessments-damaging-for-illegal-medicine

Law enforcement have reportedly unveiled that B.I examined detrimental in drug exams.

According to news outlet Sports activities Planet, B.I recently acquired his drug examination outcomes through the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Company. The law enforcement despatched his system hair to the Nationwide Forensic Company to be examined, and no illegal drug substances were detected.

Last September, B.I was questioned by the law enforcement concerning allegations that he purchased marijuana from an acquaintance in 2016 and used it, and he admitted to some of the suspicions. His status was changed to that of a suspect, and B.I was reportedly questioned somewhere around seven occasions just after that stage.

