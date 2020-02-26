b.-league-to-postpone-games-until-eventually-march-eleven-simply-because-of-coronavirus

The B. League produced the complicated conclusion to place its typical year on hold from this weekend via March 11 amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the professional basketball circuit announced Wednesday.

As a final result, 99 video games in the initial and second divisions will not get location as currently scheduled. During a information convention at the league place of work on Wednesday night, B. League chairman Masaaki Okawa explained the postseason schedule “is likely” to at least be shortened in get to make up the postponed contests.

The common year was at first meant to end April 19, with the 8-workforce postseason kicking off the pursuing weekend. The initial and semifinal rounds of the playoffs are performed in a very best-of-a few structure.

The one particular-sport league championship contest is set to be held May perhaps nine at Yokohama Arena.

Okawa hinted that in the worst-circumstance circumstance, the 1st two rounds of the playoffs could be canceled. In that scenario, the two teams with the best successful percentages in the regular time would fulfill in the remaining.

He also said playing two rounds in a one-elimination format was a further possibility.

The league achieved Wednesday’s selection immediately after requests from the government to limit big gatherings and meetings with club reps on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Okawa reported the league experienced other possibilities, this kind of as canceling video games or actively playing behind shut doors, but finished up choosing to suspend game titles in order to lower the financial problems for the league and its clubs.

Every B1 group has 21 online games remaining.

Okawa explained if the remaining video games on the B1 and B2 schedules were being canceled, the money problems is estimated to be close to “¥6 billion.”

“Compared to professional baseball (NPB), which has a history of much more than 80 many years, and the J. League, which has performed for a quarter of a century because its inception, our B. League is nonetheless in its infancy period, taking part in in its fourth period,” Okawa stated. “So our economical foundation is not firm yet.”

The league hopes to resume the period on March 14 but will go on to monitor the problem concerning the virus. Okawa pressured that the impression of canceling the remaining frequent-year game titles would be what “blows up everything the B. League has set up over the last three years” economically.

“Being in my posture (as the chairman), it was my final point of watch to not enable all 36 golf equipment of the B1 and B2 go bankrupt,” Okawa claimed.

Okawa claimed reserving arenas for make-up dates in May well would be “extremely tricky.”

The 3rd division of the league declared on Wednesday that it would suspend its regular season by May well 12.