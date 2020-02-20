[b20-biodiesel-programme-to-be-expanded-nationwide-in-june-2021,-states-teresa-kok]

Major Industries Minister Teresa Kok states the B20 Biodiesel Programme will be expanded nationwide in June 2021. — Photograph by Choo Choy Might

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― The National B20 Biodiesel Programme for the transportation sector, which is presently underway in Langkawi and Labuan in January 2020, will be expanded nationwide in June 2021, Main Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim claimed.

She stated the B20 biodiesel programme, which consists of mixing 20 for every cent palm methyl esters with 80 per cent diesel, would also be extended to Sarawak in April and Sabah in August this calendar year.

The implementation entails collaboration among the Ministry of Main Industries and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) with 5 local authorities, of which the Subang Jaya Municipal Council, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council and Shah Alam Metropolis Council had previously done B20 field exams, she included.

She reported motor vehicle brands and distributors these types of as Tan Chong Industrial Machines and Hyundai Sime Darby Motors and transportation organizations such as FGV Transportation Companies Sdn Bhd and SOP Transport Sdn Bhd experienced also performed B20 trials.

“A total of 35 autos from the ministry and MPOB dependent in Putrajaya and MPOB headquarters commenced applying B20 in June 2019 without encountering any difficulties,” she stated at the start of the Nationwide B20 Biodiesel Programme for the transportation sector by Deputy Primary Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at Dataran Merdeka, right here currently.

Kok reported the ministry and MPOB would continue their collaboration with the Japan Auto Makers Association (JAMA) in conducting a examine on the B20 blend for Euro5 vehicles with the cooperation of automotive experts from Mazda Malaysia and the Malaysian Institute of Robotic and IoT Automotive (Marii) and the support of the Highway Transport Division and the Section of Ecosystem.

“This research is the first analyze performed by JAMA on Euro 5 vehicles. It is divided into two, specifically a lab analyze at the Japan Automotive Study Institute (JARI), which is predicted to be completed in April 2020, and a discipline research employing two Mazda CX-5 SUVs in Malaysia,” he reported.

Kok stated the accomplishment of the Malaysian Specifications Department in establishing two Malaysian Standards, namely “MS123-4: 2020 substantial PME diesel gas ― Specification ― Euro 5M and MS123-five: 2020 Large PME diesel gas ― Specification-Euro 5 “, could strengthen client self-confidence other than starting to be marketplace direction and reference in supporting the implementation of the B20 biodiesel programme.

Meanwhile, Kok stated in purchase to get ready Malaysia for long run implementation of the B30 programme, the ministry and MPOB had also conducted a investigate utilizing biodiesel blends higher than B20.

“In assist of the ministry’s initiatives in spearheading biodiesel use and achieving reduced-carbon cities, DBKL will launch B30 field exams with MPOB in June 2020 by offering 30 to 50 diesel vehicles,” she reported.

At this time, the MPOB is conducting a B30 study with 6 universities, namely Universiti Malaya, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Universiti Teknikal Melaka, Universiti Kuala Lumpur, and Universiti Nottingham Malaysia. ― Bernama