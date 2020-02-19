[b20-implementation-can-improve-air-good-quality,-claims-teresa-kok]

Key Industries Minister Teresa Kok explained the implementation of the B20 programme would use about one.3 million tonnes of palm oil a calendar year and lessen greenhouse gasoline (GHG) emissions by three.8 tonnes a calendar year. ― Picture by Choo Choy May well

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― Implementing the B20 biodiesel programme could strengthen air excellent particularly in parts facing targeted traffic congestion like the Klang Valley with its 7.2 million inhabitants, states Main Industries Minister Teresa Kok.

She explained the implementation of the B20 programme, which consists of 20 per cent biodiesel and 80 per cent petroleum diesel, and the continued B7 programme for the industrial sector, would use about one.3 million tonnes of palm oil a yr and lower greenhouse fuel (GHG) emissions by three.eight tonnes a yr.

“Scientific scientific studies have proved that use of biodiesel can reduce GHG emissions. Biodiesel also has a better cetane variety. This can improve the engine’s general performance and outcome in cleaner exhaust gasoline emissions,” she advised Bernama.

Kok reported the use of biodiesel, with its virtually zero sulphur content material, could also lower sulphur dioxide emissions to the atmosphere and so the incidence of acid rain.

She reported the authorities, with the collaboration of petroleum providers like Petronas, Shell, Petron, Chevron and BHP, will provide B20 biodiesel in stages to above 3,400 petrol stations nationwide.

To recap, Malaysia applied the B5 programme for the transport sector in June 2011 and the B7 programme in December 2014.

The necessary implementation of B10 in the transportation sector started on February 1, 2019 although B7 use for industrial applications was built obligatory on July one, 2019.

Kok mentioned oil firms are actively upgrading their depots to help them to accommodate up to B30 biodiesel.

“Who understands it’s possible one day we might upgrade to B30, so we should do it now. But due to the fact we are accomplishing points in phases, we begin with the states that do not have to have several changes these as Langkawi, followed by Labuan, Sarawak, Sabah and subsequently in Peninsular Malaysia,” she said.

Asked on worries in the implementation, Kok explained the government has not obtained lots of issues but a large amount of queries from dealers in the automotive market on which biodiesel they ought to use for automobiles.

“I do not see much issue with this B20 programme as the acceptance amount is incredibly high. Permit us all aid to reduce carbon in the environment,” she pressured.

Diesel B7/B10 and B20 biodiesel blends may perhaps be used interchangeably in all diesel motor vehicles without the need of challenge, she stated.

It was described that a preliminary analyze and engineering structure for the upgrading of the blending depot has been approved with an allocation of RM35 million.

Tomorrow the ministry and its company the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will start the B20 Biodiesel Programme at a ceremony officiated by Deputy Key Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

In the meantime, Kok expressed hope that the B20 programme could assist the crude palm oil (CPO) price this 12 months, hence benefiting the smallholders, who personal 40 per cent of the oil palm plantation regions in the region.

“Currently, CPO is buying and selling at amongst RM2,700 and RM2,800 for each tonne, and with the B20 and quickly the B30 programme, this can be our system to stabilise the price tag at the present-day amount,” she additional.

In December 2016, the Japan Car Brands Association (JAMA) mentioned its assist for the use of 20 per cent palm oil biodiesel in diesel.

Subject assessments by the MPOB and extensive experiments by JAMA have also shown that B20 is suitable for use in diesel engines.

The implementation of the B20 programme is also in line with the Countrywide Automotive Policy underneath the Global Trade and Marketplace Ministry which wishes vehicles to be B20- and B30-all set.

Nations that now allow the use of biodiesel in diesel consist of the European Union, the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. ― Bernama