B2B Neobank Qonto receives $ 115 million in the C round

Qonto, a French neobank startup targeting B2B customers, has raised $ 115 million in a C Series financing round led by DST Global and Tencent, according to a report.

Investors Valar and Alven, as well as Taavet Hinrikus, co-founder of TransferWise, and Ingo Uytdehaage, CFO of Adyen, also participated in the financing round. The startup said this was the largest round of financing ever undertaken for a French FinTech company.

Qonto focuses on a subset of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Europe. The startup said that business banking needs to be fixed on the continent and that it can offer a much better experience with its mobile and online first offerings.

So far, Qonto has worked with around 65,000 companies in the past two and a half years. Qonto operates in Spain, France, Italy and Germany and processed a transaction volume of EUR 10 billion (USD 11.08 billion) last year.

Qonto intends to get more out of its existing markets, improve and improve the offerings on its platform and focus more on local needs. It is also planned to employ more employees with the capital.

In 2018, Qonto received a license for a payment institution and developed its own banking machine from there. Qonto also plans to acquire a bank license that opens up new sources of income.

Qonto launched its corporate digital banking solution in 2017. At the time, the company announced that business customers could access its digital and mobile services for a fee. Customers received a Mastercard, an IBAN account and the option to transfer and debit.

Challenging banks have been an attractive industry for venture capital activities as companies keep popping up and trying to disrupt the status quo. Last February, OakNorth received a large amount of funding. Compliance startup Chainalysis raised $ 30 million in one round of funding, and Open Financial Technologies $ 4.6 million.

