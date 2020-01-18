BABC is organizing two events this weekend in Cathedral – Boston Herald

Cathedral High School is the location this weekend for both the BABC Prep School Classic and the BABC / Slades Classic. Below is the full schedule.

BABC PREP SCHOOL CLASSIC

Saturday

12: Worcester Academy (MA) v. Hoosac School (NY)

1:30: South Kent (CT) v. Redemption Christian (NY)

3: Proctor Academy (NH) v. Winchendon School (MA)

4:30: Tilton School (NH) v. The Masters School (CT)

Sunday

10:15: Brimmer & May (MA) v. Redemption Christian (NY)

12: Notre Dame Post Grad (CT) v. St. Georges (RI)

1:30: Beaver Country Day (MA) v. Brooks School (MA)

3: St. Andrews School (RI) v. Winchendon School (MA)

The Beaver-Brooks game is the annual Patrick Harrington game played in honor of the former local coach legend who died in a car accident. Harrington attended Brooks (1981 class) where he helped lead them to a NEPSAC Class C title.

BABC / SLADES CLASSIC

Sunday

4:30: Bridgewater-Raynham v. Brookline

Monday

11: O’Bryant vs. St. John’s Prep

12:20: Snowden v. Everett

1:40: TechBoston v. Cambridge Rindge & Latin