Babies are willing to forego food and show that altruism begins in infancy

Imagine the following: A 19-month-old hungry baby takes a delicious snack in his hand, but does not devour it, but gives it to an adult who seems to want it too.

Now imagine dozens of different babies of the same age doing the same thing. And that’s exactly what happened during a study released on Tuesday that looked at the beginnings of altruism in humans.

The babies “looked longingly at the fruit and then gave it away!” Said Andrew Meltzoff, co-director of the Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences at the University of Washington, in a statement. “We think this captures a kind of baby-sized version of altruistic help.”

Meltzoff and his team examined almost 100 infants aged 19 months. According to the American Academy of Pediatricians (PDF), many infants have tantrums, especially if they say no. This is also the age at which babies are likely to hit, bite, or scratch others if they are denied what they want. This is part of their developmental experimentation with new behaviors.

When does altruism begin?

According to studies, it is rare for adult non-human primates such as chimpanzees to share food. If they do, it seems to be among close relatives, or if they think they will benefit if they strengthen relationships with other chimpanzees outside their inner circle.

However, people often respond to hungry people, whether through food banks, fundraisers, or sharing snacks or lunches.

“We adults help each other when we see someone else in need, and we do when the self costs money. That is why we examined the roots of this problem in infants, ”explained lead author Rodolfo Cortes Barragan, postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences.

Fruit babies such as blueberries, bananas and grapes were used to test whether the infants would give up their food spontaneously and without being asked to give it to a stranger.

Each baby sat across from the adult and was shown a piece of fruit, which was then gently tossed on a tray on the floor, within the child’s reach but out of the researcher’s reach. When the child was in the control group, the researcher did nothing and showed no emotion.

If the baby was in the test group called the “Begging Experimenter Group”, the researcher seemed to accidentally throw the fruit and then unsuccessfully tried to reach for it.

More than half of the babies in the test group, apparently triggered by the adult’s apparent desire to eat, picked up the fruit and gave it to the adult, the study said. Only 4% of the babies in the control group did the same.

Babies gave even when they were hungry

A second experiment was carried out with another group of 19 month old babies. In this case, the babies were tested at their snack or meal time when they were typically hungry. The researchers thought this would increase the stake and affect the children’s motivation to keep the fruit to themselves.

The babies in the control group did just that. But 37% of the test group, who believed that the adult was hungry, took the fruit and gave it away.

However, psychologist Mark Strauss, director of the development center for infants and young children at the University of Pittsburgh, said: “We really don’t know that the difference in behavior between the two groups has to do with nutrition. It may be that the toddlers in the “begging state” recognize that the adult did not want to fall and that they are helpful.

“Given that the children may not have been hungry,” said Strauss, who was not involved in the study, “there is really no evidence that the children are altruistic but only helpful.”

Were the babies more willing to give up the fruit when they had practiced it?

No, they gave way in the first attempt as well as in later episodes. The study found that it seemed to matter whether the child had a sibling or was from a society that values ​​what psychologists call “interdependence”.

“We believe that certain family and social experiences make a difference, and further research would be desirable to better understand what maximizes the expression of altruism in young children,” said Barragan. “If we could figure out how to promote our children’s altruism, it could move us to a more caring society.”